One islander who hopes to not get dumped too early on in the series is Ayo Odukoya. Ayo will be entering the villa as an OG islander this summer, but why did he choose Love Island to find his Mrs Right?

Read on for everything you need to know about Love Island 2024 contestant Ayo Odukoya.

Ayo Odukoya - key facts

Ayo Odukoya for Love Island 2024. ITV

Age: 25

Job: Model

From: Canning Town

Instagram: @cozy.a1

Who is Ayo Odukoya?

Ayo Odukoya is a 25-year-old model from Canning Town who hopes to bring "excitement and joy" into the Love Island villa.

Speaking ahead of his appearance on the reality series, Ayo said: "I think people would have someone to come to and talk to and feel comfortable being around to have a laugh with. I think I'm somebody everyone would take to."

For when it comes to impressing the ladies, Ayo believes the way he carries himself is "very respectful" and thinks people take to that.

"Once you show who you are to somebody you get it back in tenfold," he explained. "The way I am gives off a good enough energy for people to feel comfortable around me."

How old is Ayo Odukoya?

Ayo is 25 years old.

Is Ayo on Instagram?

Yes! Now Ayo's Instagram may be difficult to find, but we've got you covered. You can follow Ayo on Instagram @cozy.a1. Like the other islanders, his Instagram will remain dormant for the duration of his time on the series.

Why did Ayo sign up for Love Island summer 2024?

Ayo believes Love Island "seems like something to have a go at" and if he finds love along the way, that'll be a bonus!

"I don't really like being outside too much," he added. "I've been outside recently and it's not fun outside! I do prefer to be indoors chilling with that person I can do stuff with. It would be nice to have that with somebody again."

Love Island returns on Monday 3rd June at 9pm at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.