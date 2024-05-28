There is quite the mix this year, from models to nurses, and some with very interesting claims to fame. Among the announced islanders is Mimii Ngulube, who is looking to find her Mr Right on Love Island.

Mimii will enter the villa on Monday 3rd June, and as ever, she will be coupled up with one of the other islanders. But there are a few days until viewers can watch that play out, so in the meantime let's get to know her!

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island 2024 contestant Mimii Ngulube.

Mimii Ngulube - key facts

Mimii Ngulube for Love Island 2024. ITV/Love Island

Age: 24

Job: Mental health nurse

From: Portsmouth

Instagram: @mimiitafara

Who is Mimii Ngulube?

Mimii Ngulube is a 24-year-old mental health nurse from Portsmouth, and the pool of men there just aren't giving, hence her decision to apply for Love Island!

"I've tried dating, speaking to people on social media, and it just hasn't been successful," she said in a recent Q&A. "Applying was a spontaneous thing, I didn't expect to get here!"

Mimii is a girls' girl through and through, and is planning to be a good friend to those in the villa, in addition to finding the man of her dreams.

As for what else she'll be bringing into the villa, Mimii added: "[I'll be] bringing honesty, as well - I'm good at picking up on people's personality traits and side-eyeing those who might be a liar."

How old is Mimii Ngulube?

Mimii is 24 years old, finding herself among some of the youngest islanders in this year's show.

Is Mimii on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Mimii on Instagram @mimiitafara. The social media ban has returned once more, meaning the islanders will be leaving their social media accounts dormant for the duration of their time in the villa.

Why did Mimii sign up for Love Island summer 2024?

Mimii's application for Love Island was a "spontaneous" decision, with the islander admitting she didn't "expect" to make it on the show!

What does Mimii look for in a partner?

The three most important things Mimii looks for in a partner is honesty, someone who knows what they want and being a "provider".

The 24-year-old hasn't met her match just yet, but could Love Island change that?

Love Island returns on Monday 3rd June at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

