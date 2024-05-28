Among the singletons is Sean Stone, whose friends would describe him as "loving, caring and thoughtful". Only time will tell how he will fare in the villa, but in the meantime let's get to know him some more.

Read on for everything you need to know about Love Island 2024 contestant Sean Stone.

Sean Stone - key facts

Sean Stone for Love Island 2024. ITV/Love Island

Age: 24

More like this

Job: Sweet salesman

From: Hertford

Instagram: @seanstone__

Who is Sean Stone?

Sean Stone is a 24-year-old sweet salesman from Hertford, who is set to bring a lot of fun and honesty into the Love Island villa.

Describing himself as "very straightforward" and "quite cheeky", Sean finds it hard to make his mind up. "My judgement of character can be quite bad," he noted in a recent Q&A.

As for why Sean is still single, he admitted that he is "very picky".

He explained: "After you've had a long-term relationship, you figure out what you want from someone. Even if you haven't been in loads of relationships, you zone in on what you want."

How old is Sean Stone?

Sean is 24 years old.

Is Sean Stone on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Season on Instagram @seanstone__. At the time of reporting, Sean has just under 7,000 followers.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Why did Sean sign up for Love Island summer 2024?

Sean has always been "one for relationships", and feels that "now is the perfect time" to find someone. "The only thing that is missing is my soulmate," he said.

What does Sean look for in a partner?

If Sean had to pick three of the most important things he looks for in a partner, it would be someone "caring, ambitious and supportive".

Read more on Love Island 2024 contestants:

Love Island returns on Monday 3rd June at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.