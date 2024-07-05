During the episode, Maya Jama entered the villa as the infamous Casa Amor stick or twist recoupling took place and for one couple, it was the end of the road.

Despite having a connection with Mimii, when Jess S walked into the main villa, Ayo's head was turned and ultimately, he decided to recouple with Jess – leaving Mimii single.

With a new addition now in the villa, here's everything you need to know about Love Island 2024 contestant Jess Spencer,

Jess Spencer - Key facts

Jess Spencer. ITV/Love Island

Age: 25

Job: Fashion stylist

From: London

Instagram: @jessleighanne

Who is Jess Spencer?

Jess Spencer is a 25-year-old fashion stylist from London who entered the villa as a Casa Amor Islander.

The bombshell admittedly doesn't take herself too seriously as is "good at going with the flow", but knowing she didn't have long in Casa Amor, Jess was "ready to find the one".

Prior to entering the villa, Jess admitted she had her eyes on Ayo, despite his connection with Mimii. "I fancy Ayo so much," she said.

How old is Jess Spencer?

Jess Spencer is 25 years old.

Is Jess Spencer on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Jess on Instagram @jessleighanne, however her account will remain dormant for her duration in the villa due to Love Island's social media rules.

Why did Jess sign up for Love Island summer 2024?

Jess is ready to find love and believes Love Island will help her "find the one".

Describing the kind of Islander she will be, Jess said: "I'm funny, flirty, sassy and ready to find love."

What does Jess look for in a partner?

The key things Jess looks for in a partner is "good communication and honesty".

"They are both incredibly important traits to me," she said.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.