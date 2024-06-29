With only a few days to make their mark and get those heads turning, we're sure we won't be short of cheesy one-liners, gossip and some saucy challenges that will test even the strongest of bonds.

As everyone is pretty settled in their couples for now, the group was also served a surprise blow when Harriet and Ronnie were dumped from the villa after being the couple to receive the fewest votes from the public. It's safe to say that social media is mourning the loss of the pair, with many left to wonder if there could be the possibility of some ex-islanders making a return for Casa Amor or later down the line.

While nothing of the sort has been confirmed for Casa, we do have a complete line-up of new islanders and something tells us this is going to be quite the week of Love Island action.

More like this

Read on for everything you need to know about the Casa Amor season 11 cast.

Love Island summer 2024 Casa Amor cast: Confirmed season 11 contestant line-up

The full line-up of Casa Amor 2024 cast members for the summer is below:

Hugo Godfroy

Jake Spivey

Moziah Pinder

Blade Siddiqi

Joel Kirby

Lionel Awudu

Diamanté Laiva

Lucy Graybill

Ellie Jackson

Jessica Spencer

Ruby Dale

Emma Milton

Scroll on to find out more about the confirmed Casa Amor islanders below.

Hugo Godfroy

Hugo Godfroy. ITV

Age: 24

Job: Electrician

Instagram: @hugo_godfroy

Hailing from Southampton, Hugo describes himself as "massively driven" and he's looking for someone he can have a laugh with and who doesn't take themselves too seriously. He already has his eye on Uma and Jess and is prepared to step on some toes to find love.

Speaking about what kind of islander he'll be, Hugo says: "I’ll be an honest Islander and I’m never afraid to be myself. I always take people’s opinions on board but I’m not a yes man - I’m going in there to find love and prepared to step on toes to do so."

Jake Spivey

Jake Spivey. ITV

Age: 25

Job: Electrician

Instagram: @jakespivey_

Jake from Essex isn't short on confidence and describes himself as "quite a social butterfly".

He says: "I’m going to be quite keen, going for it. I’m quite loud and the one that likes to talk... I do like to have a chat. I’m going to be flirty, that’s the game plan for me."

He's already got Matilda in his eyesight but says of his Love Island arrival: "This whole experience is about trying to find someone that’s got the banter and the personality that can match me and match my energy."

Moziah Pinder

Moziah Pinder. ITV

Age: 29

Job: Personal trainer

Instagram: @moziahpinder

With over half a million followers on Instagram already, Moziah is entering Casa Amor to find a "genuine connection with somebody" and says he will be his "best self".

Speaking about what other islanders need to know about him, he says: "When I see someone I want, I am going to go after them. I am not into love triangles. If your girl is my type, that is who I am going to pursue."

An interesting fact about Moziah is he has a brown belt in karate. But in terms of who he has his eyes on in the villa, he reveals: "Grace is my type, the way she carries herself is very attractive to me.

"Uma is stunning and I think we would get on really well. Also, Mimii is a great girl."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Blade Siddiqi

Blade Siddiqi. ITV

Age: 29

Job: Butler in the buff

Instagram: @bladesiddiqi

Stevenage-based Blade is looking to come and shake things up in the villa and is looking for a "Queen" who is "down to earth and up for a laugh". He's not opposed to "healthy competition" from the boys and tries to adhere to bro code when he can.

Speaking about himself, he says: "If your type is tall, dark and handsome, now is a good time to mention that I’m 6ft4 with a Jamaican/ Indian/ Scottish and Danish blend … I’m the undisputed champion of giving the best hugs and I’m after someone who is up for adventure, seeing the world and living life to the fullest."

Joel Kirby

Joel Kirby. ITV

Age: 22

Job: Post-grad and content creator

Instagram: @joel_kirby

The Devon-based content creator and podcast host has just finished up at university and says that "if you can talk economics and politics with me all day, you can talk me into bed."

Joel admits that he has an ex-girlfriend named Grace that looks like Grace so has his eyes on her, as well as Uma.

Speaking about what kind of islander he'll likely be, Joel says: "Hopefully quite a cheeky one. I’m quite impulsive. I speak before I think and clear up the mess afterwards… which is kind of funny. I’m going in to try and pull someone quickly, so you’ve got to be loose and straight to the point. It’s a good time for me to go in."

Lionel Awudu

Lionel Awudu. ITV

Age: 24

Job: Financial advisor

Instagram: @lionelawudu

Describing himself as a "smooth talker and a smooth operator", Reading-based Lionel is looking for the love of his life in Casa Amor.

On what he's looking for in a partner, he says: "Non-negotiables are; a good sense of humour and the ability to flirt, good energy, and a good exchange of vibes. I want someone that’s smart and isn’t afraid of anything."

As for who he's going to be trying to get to know, Lionel reveals: "Top three girls in no particular order, Mimii, Uma and Grace. Besides the fact that they’re all very beautiful, in terms of personality, Mimii is more the reserved, chilled type. That matches me.

"And then Uma brings in that energy, she’s very bubbly. That brings out the energised side of me. Grace is kind of a mix of the two. She’s more on the reserved side. That’s why I like her, as well as Mimii. They all seem cool and really nice."

Diamanté Laiva

Diamanté Laiva. ITV

Age: 21

Job: Natural beauty business owner

Instagram: @diamantelv

Londoner Diamanté is upfront about the fact that she's in the villa for love and nothing else, admitting: "I won’t really be much of a girls’ girl, otherwise I’d go make friends and I wouldn’t be on Love Island."

She's not afraid to speak her mind and has blocked over 500 people in her life. She has her eyes on Wil, saying that she thinks "he’s waiting for me to arrive, he just doesn’t know it yet."

In terms of what kind of islander she'll be, she says: "I have so many different moods, I can’t even describe to you what kind of person I am for starters. If I have a problem with something, whoever it is, I’ll tell them right then and there. I don’t feel the need to whisper behind someone’s back."

Lucy Graybill

Lucy Graybill. ITV

Age: 26

Job: Retail store manager

Instagram: @lucygraybill

Glasgow-born Lucy says she's planning to be "honest and speak my mind but I’ll definitely be someone that Islanders can come to for support."

Admitting that she's not afraid to pull the boys for chats, Lucy is interested in Ciaran and Wil but wants to "assess the energy".

Speaking about the things she looks for in a partner, Lucy says: "They have got to be good looking but also need great banter. I like to wind my partner up and have some fun. I want someone who can be my best friend as well as my boyfriend."

Ellie Jackson

Ellie Jackson. ITV

Age: 22

Job: Senior executive assistant

Instagram: @elliejackson._x

It's set to be a reunion of sorts for Cardiff-born Ellie and Ciaran as Ellie admits that they have chatted in the past. She admits that she's "looking forward to reconnecting with him in Casa Amor", with the pair following each other on Instagram.

Will she step on Nicole's toes in going after Ciaran? We'll have to wait and see but Ellie admits she does have a "fiery personality. My friends would say I am a little chaotic."

Jessica Spencer

Jessica Spencer. ITV

Age: 25

Job: Fashion stylist

Instagram: n/a

Londoner Jessica describes herself as "funny, flirty, sassy and ready to find love" and has her eyes on one man in particular: Ayo. Even though he has a connection with Mimii, Jessica admits she fancies Ayo "so much" but also thinks Wil "seems like a catch".

Speaking about what other islanders need to know about her, Jessica says: "I don’t take myself too seriously and am good at going with the flow, but I only have a short time in Casa Amor so I am ready to find the one."

Ruby Dale

Ruby Dale. ITV

Age: 23

Job: Social media content creator

Instagram: @rubydale_

The social media content creator and salon owner wants to couple up with Wil, saying that he seems "kind and intelligent. He seems lovely."

But she may ruffle a couple of feathers, saying: "I am going to be a very dramatic Islander, a very loud Islander and a very entertaining Islander."

Emma Milton

Emma Milton. ITV

Age: 30

Job: Fashion content creator

Instagram: @emmamilton

Hailing from Manchester, Emma admits that she's travelled around the world, partied and "been crazy" but is now at the stage of her life where she's ready to find someone – and that person could very well be Joey Essex.

Emma admits: "I had a brief thing with Joey a few years ago. We’ve been friends for years and I would be open to reconnecting with Joey. We get on really well and we have a lot of mutual friends. I am also friends with Grace in Manchester, so it’s a little bit awkward."

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.