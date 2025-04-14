Grace season 6 is in progress – star gives update on filming plans
Cleo star Zoë Tapper spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com about the ITV crime drama.
As fans wait for the third episode of Grace season 5 this Sunday, Zoë Tapper has teased the current timeline for filming on season 6 - and revealed she and the cast haven't read the scripts yet.
Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com on Monday 7th April, alongside Glenn star Richie Campbell, the Cleo actor said of season 6: "We haven't really seen all the scripts yet, it’s all top secret.
"Perhaps they don't trust us to not tell journalists what's going to happen next in the series, so they just don't give us that information.
"But it's all really kind of gearing up now. We're in the prep stage, so we're starting to have costume fittings, and ideas are kind of being mooted around. And then we go down to Brighton in a week or so and have a first read through.
"So we'll get the scripts imminently, but yes, it's all to play for right now. We don't quite know where it's gonna go."
In a show of real confidence in the series from ITV, the drama was renewed for its sixth season before the fifth had even started airing, although which of Peter James's books its will be adapting is yet to be confirmed.
There's a chance that the season will actually go off-book, and tell currently unwritten stories straight from James's imagination.
Roy star John Simm recently said that the cast and crew have "talked about" going beyond the books should they catch up with James's current collection, adding that "Peter's got a treasure trove of ideas, so I think we'll be all right".
As well as starring in Grace together, both Simm and Tapper will soon be seen in U&Alibi drama I, Jack Wright, with the latter having told RadioTimes.com that she took her role specifically because of how different the character is to Cleo.
She said: "Because I'm in Grace, which I love, and it's a very long-running series, I think when I initially read the scripts of this, it was just so appealing to me because the character is almost the complete antithesis of Cleo Morey."
"I play Georgia Wright, and she's everything that Cleo isn't. She's mercurial and vicious, and she's really high maintenance, and she's all about what she looks like, and she's just delicious.
"I absolutely loved her as soon as I read her on the page, and some of her one-liners are just absolute gold."
Grace season 5 continues on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 20th April, with seasons 1-4 available to stream on ITVX.
