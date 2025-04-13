Tapper plays Georgia Wright, and speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com at the show's premiere, she revealed that her character's distance from Grace's Cleo was one of the key reasons for taking on the role.

She said: "Well, because I'm in Grace, which I love, and it's a very long-running series, I think when I initially read the scripts of this, it was just so appealing to me because the character is almost the complete antithesis of Cleo Morey."

Zoë Tapper at the premiere for I, Jack Wright. Joe Maher/Getty Images

Tapper continued: "I play Georgia Wright, and she's everything that Cleo isn't. She's mercurial and vicious, and she's really high maintenance, and she's all about what she looks like, and she's just delicious.

"I absolutely loved her as soon as I read her on the page, and some of her one-liners are just absolute gold."

Notably, I, Jack Wright has more than one cast member linking it with Grace, as that show's titular star John Simm plays Gray Wright.

The rest of the cast includes the likes of Nikki Amuka-Bird, Gemma Jones, Trevor Eve, Daniel Rigby, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, Rakhee Thakrar, Harry Lloyd, Liz Kingsman, James Fleet, Sabrina Bartlett and Percelle Ascott.

The fifth season of Grace is currently airing on ITV, and has seen Roy and Cleo coming to terms with the loss of their baby, and the arrival of Roy's son he never knew he had, Bruno.

That show has already been renewed for a sixth season, which Simm, Tapper and the rest of the cast will start filming soon.

I, Jack Wright is coming to U&Alibi on Wednesday 23rd April at 9pm.

