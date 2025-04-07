As of now, we obviously don't know how the rest of season 5 will play out, but what do we know about the sixth run thus far, who is set to return to the cast and when will the episodes likely start airing?

Read on for everything you need to know about Grace season 6.

When will Grace season 6 be released?

Richie Campbell as DS Glenn Branson and John Simm as DS Roy Grace. Tallstory Pictures for ITV

We don't yet know when Grace will return for its sixth season, but given that the show was officially renewed early, with confirmation coming through in February 2025 before season 5 had aired, we would expect that we shouldn't have to wait too long.

In fact, it could even be less than a year, as season 4 debuted in September 2024, just seven months ahead of season 5. Whatever the case, we would likely expect the new episodes to arrive in 2026.

We will keep this page updated with any news as and when we get it.

What will Grace season 6 be about?

John Simm as DS Roy Grace and Zoë Tapper as Cleo Morey in Grace. Tallstory Pictures for ITV

We don't yet know what Grace season 6 will be about, as it hasn't been confirmed which of Peter James's books the new run will be adapting.

If it follows the pattern thus far, then season 6 would adapt the next four in the chronology, taking on Left You Dead, Picture You Dead, Stop Them Dead and One of Us Is Dead.

However, there is a caveat - in between that run of four there is a novella, Wish You Were Dead, as well as a spin-off called They Thought I Was Dead, which tells the story of Grace's wife Sandy. Either or both of these could be adapted, meaning others from the list above might be left until a potential seventh season.

There's also a chance that the show could go off-book for the first time, and tell brand new stories. John Simm recently said that the team behind the show have already "talked about" telling new stories from James's mind, adding that the author has "a treasure trove of ideas".

For now, we will have to wait and see which route the series takes.

Who will return to star in Grace season 6 cast?

Laura Elphinstone as DC Bella Moy in Grace. Tallstory Pictures for ITV

It is expected that all of the central cast from Grace season 5 will be back for the show's sixth run, with John Simm, Richie Campbell and Zoë Tapper returning as Roy, Glenn and Cleo respectively.

Laura Elphinstone, Brad Morrison and Sam Hoare will also be back - while Craig Parkinson isn't expected to return, after his character left at the end of season 4.

You can find a full list of the cast members we expect to return for Grace season 6 here:

John Simm plays DS Roy Grace

Richie Campbell plays DS Glenn Branson

Zoë Tapper plays Cleo Morey

Laura Elphinstone plays DS Bella Moy

Brad Morrison as DC Nick Nicholl

Sam Hoare as ACC Cassian Pewe

Is there a trailer for Grace season 6?

There isn't a trailer available for Grace season 6 yet, but we will update this page as soon as one becomes available.

Grace season 5 continues on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 13th April, with seasons 1-4 available to stream on ITVX.

