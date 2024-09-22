John Simm's Roy finally came face to face with his wife Sandy after her disappearance all those years ago, and got some sense of closure on the matter. However, it also came at a tragic price.

Meanwhile, we also saw the last of Norman, as Craig Parkinson has bowed out of the series ahead of season 5. Notably, his character didn't leave the team, suggesting Parkinson's decision was made after filming had taken place.

Never-the-less, the series will carry on, with a fifth season having already been commissioned. But when can fans expect to see it arrive on screens?

More like this

Read on for everything you need to know about Grace season 5.

When will Grace season 5 be released?

Richie Campbell as Glenn Branson and John Simm as DS Roy Grace in Grace. Tall Story Pictures for ITV and ITVX

We don't yet know when Grace season 5 will be released, but the show was officially renewed back in March 2024, meaning hopefully we won't have too long a wait on our hands.

New seasons of the show have been released with relative efficiency over the years, with new episodes airing on ITV1 and ITVX each year. While that could be earlier or later in the year than season 4, which started airing in September, it certainly seems likely season 5 will air in 2025.

We will update this page as soon as we have any further information regarding the release date for Grace season 5.

What will Grace season 5 be about?

John Simm as DS Roy Grace and Zoe Tapper as Cleo Morey in Grace. Tall Story Pictures for ITV and ITVX

Grace season 5 will adapt four more of Peter James's novels – Dead If You Don't, Dead at First Sight, Need You Dead and Find Them Dead.

We don't have synopses for the individual episodes yet, but we do have the blurbs of each of the books to go on.

The blurb for Dead If You Don't says: "Kipp Brown, successful businessman and compulsive gambler, is on his worst run of luck yet. Taking his teenage son, Mungo, to a football match should have given him a welcome respite – if only for a few hours. But it’s at the stadium where his nightmare begins.

"Within minutes of arriving at the game, Mungo suddenly disappears and Kipp receives a terrifying message: someone has his child. And, to get him back alive, Kipp will have to pay.

"Roy Grace is brought in to investigate what seems to be a straightforward case of kidnapping. But, very soon, Grace finds himself entering a dark, criminal underbelly of the city, where the rules are different and nothing is what it seems..."

Meanwhile, the blurb for Dead at First Sight says: "A man waits at a London airport for the love of his life to arrive. Across the Atlantic, a retired cop waits in a bar in Florida’s Key West for his first date with the lady who is his soulmate. The two men are about to discover they’ve been scammed out of almost every penny they have in the world – and that neither women exist.

"In the same week, Roy Grace is called to investigate the suicide of a woman in Brighton, that is clearly not what it seems. As his investigations continue, a handsome motivational speaker comes forward. He’s discovered his identity is being used to scam eleven different women online.

"The first he knew of it was a phone call from one of them saying, ‘You don’t know me, but I thought I knew you’. That woman is now dead. Roy Grace realises he is looking at the tip of an iceberg. Can he bring down the murderous global empire built on clever, cruel internet scams?"

The blurb for Need You Dead says: "Lorna Belling, desperate to escape the marriage from hell, falls for the charms of a man who promises her the earth. But, as Lorna soon finds, life seldom follows the plans you’ve made.

"When the body of a woman is found, Grace is called to the scene. At first it looks an open-and-shut case with a clear prime suspect. That is, until Grace realises there is a darker, far more terrifying alternative..."

Finally, the blurb for Find Them Dead says: "Ending his secondment to London’s Met Police, Roy Grace gets a tip-off about a drugs mastermind operating out of Brighton. On his first day back in his old job, he is called to a seemingly senseless murder.

"Gradually, Grace’s investigation draws him into the evil sphere of an utterly ruthless drug dealer on trial. A man prepared to order the death of anyone it takes to enable him to walk free from court.

"Sitting in the jury is Meg Magellan, whose daughter's life is being threatened by a stranger who tells her that if she ever wants to see her alive again, it is very simple. At the end of the trial, all she has to do is make sure the jury says just two words... Not guilty."

When it comes to the show's long-running storyline, we are likely to see Roy looking to meet his son Bruno, who Sandy told him about in a letter, which he read after she had taken her own life.

Who will star in Grace season 5?

John Simm as DS Roy Grace, Richie Campbell as Branson and Zoe Tapper as Cleo Morrey in Grace. Tall Story Pictures for ITV and ITVX

Most of the central cast from Grace season 4 are expected to return for the fifth outing, but there is one notable exception, with Craig Parkinson bowing out as Norman Potting.

Parkinson announced his decision ahead of season 4 airing, and while the finale ended with Norman very much part of the team, we're likely to find out where he has gone at the start of season 5.

We do know that the central cast to be made up of John Simm, Richie Campbell, Zoë Tapper, Laura Elphinstone, Brad Morrison and Sam Hoare this time around.

Here's a full list of the central cast we would expect to be back for Grace season 5:

John Simm as Roy Grace

Richie Campbell as Glenn Branson

Laura Elphinstone as Bella Moy

Zoë Tapper as Cleo Morey

Brad Morrison as Nick Nicholl

Sam Hoare as Cassian Pewe

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer for Grace season 5?

There isn't a trailer available for the fifth season of Grace yet, but we will make sure to update this page with any new footage once it is made available.

For now, you can rewatch the trailer for season 4 right here.

You can purchase the Peter James Roy Grace books which will be adapted for season 5, Dead If You Don't, Dead at First Sight, Need You Dead and Find Them Dead on Amazon now.

Grace season 4 will continue on ITV1 and ITVX at 8pm on Sunday 22nd September.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.