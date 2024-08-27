However, he won't have DS Norman Potting (Parkinson) to rely on for much longer, with the Line of Duty star announcing his exit from the show via Instagram today.

He wrote: "After a very happy few years I’ve made the decision to hand in Norman Potting’s detective badge.

"The new season of Grace begins on ITV on 1st September but it will also be my last. It’s been a wonderful experience taking this character from page to screen and updating him for a new audience."

Parkinson continued: "There was a huge sense of responsibility in portraying such a character from Peter James's much-loved book series, but with a few tweaks here and there from our excellent script team and the support from Peter.

"I’m really glad that he resonated with the audience."

The actor, who is also known for Doctor Who and Renegade Nell, thanked his co-stars Simm, Richie Campbell, Brad Morrison, Zoë Tapper and Laura Elphinstone, as well as the "brilliant" behind-the-scenes crew who help bring the show to life.

Craig Parkinson as DS Norman Potting in Grace. Tall Story Pictures for ITV and ITVX

Parkinson added: "It’s been a wonderful journey playing Norman Potting, chasing around the streets of Brighton and dangling bad guys off Brighton Pier. I really hope you enjoy this season, it’s been a blast.

"Massive thanks to everyone that’s watched, supported and also those that have said hello when we’ve been filming around Brighton and Hove. New Grace season for you, last one for me. Really hope you enjoy."

Grace has already been renewed for a fifth season, so fans don't need to fear the series coming to an abrupt end – but there will be one less familiar face on board next year.

Grace returns to ITV1 and ITVX at 8pm on Sunday 1st September 2024.

