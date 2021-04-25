Line of Duty series 7 release date: Latest news on BBC drama’s future

Jed Mercurio’s Line of Duty has been on television for almost a decade now, but enthusiasm for the crime thriller remains impressively high as the ratings for series six have proven.

But despite the show’s popularity, there has been some doubt over whether it will return for a seventh outing, as recent episodes edge closer to wrapping up long-running plot threads – as well as putting key characters in mortal danger.

RadioTimes.com has taken a leaf out of AC-12’s book and done some investigating of our own, compiling all the most intriguing statements that the cast and crew of Line of Duty have said about the show’s future.

Now, we virtually slide this top secret file across the desk to you. Here’s everything we know so far about a potential Line of Duty series seven on BBC One.

Will Line of Duty return for series 7?

The bottom line is, we don’t have a concrete answer to this question just yet.

In the run-up to the series six premiere, Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio was coy about discussing the future of his hit drama, telling Radio Times that the prospect of a continuation was uncertain.

“We’re in a situation where it’s not entirely clear that there will be a seventh series,” he said. “We would hope there could be. But we’re having to do our planning coming out of COVID, and a whole bunch of other things, around the idea that these things aren’t guaranteed at all now.”

It’s not the answer that fans will have wanted, but it does keep the door open for more episodes down the line – and the cast certainly seem to be onboard with the idea.

Main stars Martin Compston (who plays DS Steve Arnott), Vicky McClure (DCI Kate Fleming) and Adrian Dunbar (Superintendent Ted Hastings) have become firm friends since working together on Line of Duty, which made the social restrictions necessary while filming during a pandemic rather frustrating for them.

“We’ve got to do another series,” Dunbar told RadioTimes.com and other press. “We’ve got to get onto Jed and say ‘look, we’ve got to do one that’s not like when we were in lockdown. We’ve got to do one where we’re back on the ground, we’re out there, we’re in the city, we’re having fun’. You know it’s a great city to have fun in, Belfast, so we really want to get back to doing that again.”

Co-star Martin Compston echoed this sentiment and added that it would be quite possible for the series to continue, even if the ‘H’ mystery gets solved.

“I think with Jed, there’s always potential for it to go on,” he said. “He could always start a new case, there’s always anti-corruption out there, as he would say.”

Line of Duty series 7 cast

Following the jaw-dropping cliff-hanger at the end of Line of Duty’s latest episode, some fans are wondering if a member of the beloved main trio could be leaving the show this series.

The intense stand-off between Kate Fleming and Ryan Pilkington (played by Gregory Piper), both pointing guns at each other, ended with multiple shots being fired as Steve Arnott and Ted Hastings rushed to the scene.

Now, fans are desperate to find out where those stray bullets went, with Kate, Steve, Ryan and bent copper Jo Davidson (played by Kelly Macdonald) all in grave danger – and the episode six synopsis promising a fallout from “tragic” events.

For this reason, we can’t say for sure whether Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston and Vicky McClure would all return for a seventh series, as there’s a chance that at least one of their characters could lose their life in the line of duty.

Prior to the series six premiere, Martin Compston discussed killing off one of the three main members of AC-12, describing it as an “interesting” idea. Could he have been foreshadowing events to come?

“With Jed, he would never do it for the sake of doing it – it would be to further the story,” he said. “But it’ll be interesting in this series or next if one of us goes. It’d be hard to think about going to work and knowing one of them wasn’t going to be there. That would be interesting if it ever came up.”

What could happen in Line of Duty series 7?

Line of Duty story details are always kept tightly under wraps, as creator Jed Mercurio likes to make sure we have plenty of twists and turns to enjoy.

Therefore, it’s hard to say for sure what could happen in a potential seventh series, but it’s likely the show would retain its traditional format of recruiting a big name guest star to play a brand new suspect.

So far, the series has seen the likes of Lennie James (The Walking Dead), Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard), Daniel Mays (Des), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld) and Stephen Graham (The Virtues) as coppers under investigation.

Of this star-studded line-up, only Hawes has appeared across more than one series of Line of Duty, but perhaps Kelly Macdonald’s Jo Davidson could do the same – if she makes it out of the sixth entry alive.

It will be interesting to see whether the long-running subplot surrounding the identity of crime boss ‘H’ is resolved by the end of series six, as if so Line of Duty would have the opportunity of charting an entirely new direction.

While we’ve all had a lot of fun trying to guess the identity of AC-12’s formidable nemesis, it is possible for such mysteries to wear out their welcome and series six seems well-positioned to wrap this one up.

Line of Duty is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Take a look at more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.