Line of Duty Brian McCardie, Line of Duty actor, dies suddenly aged 59 Line of Duty’s Martin Compston confirms “no immediate plans” for more Caroline Frost Celebrating 60 years of BBC Two – birthplace of Fawlty Towers, Life on Earth & Line of Duty Martin Compston on “big question” of Line of Duty season 7: “It’s got bigger every year” Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio claims ‘every series’ he created was ‘cancelled prematurely’ Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio on what sets new thriller Payback apart Line of Duty star Vicky McClure leads new drama Insomnia Line of Duty cast reunite to celebrate Vicky McClure’s wedding Advertisement MPU misc Line of Duty star wants “comeuppance” for his character in season 7 Grace author says Line of Duty went “off the wall” after season 2 Will there be a Line of Duty season 7? Release date speculation, cast and latest news Line of Duty ‘returning for explosive final episodes next year’ Martin Compston on Line of Duty return: “I’d love to” The Big RT Interview Adrian Dunbar on being “very keen” for new Line of Duty and his new Channel 5 travel show Exclusive Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar is up for a Ted Hastings spin-off Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar hints at date for season 7 announcement Meet the cast of James Nesbitt crime thriller Bloodlands Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure announces documentary My Grandad’s War Line of Duty’s Martin Compston needed ‘nudging’ to audition for Steve Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar improvised Ted’s iconic “wee donkey” line Advertisement MPU misc Line of Duty star says Buckells isn’t ‘H’: “He’s a distraction” Line of Duty star hopes “something might happen” with new episodes in 2023 Adrian Dunbar thinks past could ‘rear its head’ in more Line of Duty Exclusive Line of Duty fans name best ever moment as show marks 10th anniversary RT Rewind Line of Duty’s Jed Mercurio on scrapped storylines, Steve and Kate’s potential romance and “H” Vote now What's the best Line of Duty moment of all time? Line of Duty star: ‘There are ideas for more, but nothing concrete’ Exclusive Line of Duty star knew who ‘H’ was in advance: “Don’t tell Jed Mercurio” Exclusive Kelly Macdonald doubts she will return to Line of Duty Exclusive Line of Duty star wants big return for Buckells in twisty season 7 idea Exclusive Line of Duty bosses 'don't know if season 7 will happen' Exclusive Martin Compston teases possible Line of Duty return: “We’ll figure it out” Line of Duty Episode Guide