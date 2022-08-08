Adrian Dunbar thinks past could 'rear its head' in more Line of Duty

However, for months now, the cast have been saying that there are plans for us to see more of AC12 in the works, with Ted Hastings star Adrian Dunbar now weighing on what he thinks more Line of Duty could look like.

Line of Duty is somewhat in limbo at the moment, after the end of the last season saw H's identity finally exposed, creating the possibility that the series could in fact now be finished.

Speaking with RadioTimes.com and other press about his upcoming ITV drama Ridley, Dunbar was asked whether he thinks season 6 was the last we will see of Ted and AC12, to which he said: "My thinking is that, no, it's not the last you might see of us."

Dunbar continued: "I know that there are people who are talking and some plans, but I don't know exactly what would happen. I don't know what shape it might take. There was talk of a film, there was talk about maybe two 90 minutes, there was talk about three one hours, I don't know."

Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar in Line of Duty. BBC

Dunbar also said he has "no idea" what the storyline might be, before going on to give his assessment that the past would have to play into it somehow.

He said: "I'm sure it won't be something new. It would have to be something maybe from past episodes, that kind of rears its ugly head again. So there's all kinds of talk going on, and we're waiting to see if somebody gives us a green light and says yeah, it's actually going to happen."

In the meantime, Dunbar's new drama Ridley sees him play a retired detective who reunites with his former protégée, played by Bronagh Waugh, to solve crimes.

