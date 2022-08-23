Line of Duty star says Buckells isn't 'H': "He's a distraction"

And, it turns out, they may be right. At least that's according to Adrian Dunbar, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings on the tense crime drama.

Many Line of Duty fans were shocked when season 6 finally revealed who 'H' was. Mostly because Nigel Boyle's blundering DSU Ian Buckells seemed an unlikely candidate to be the elusive villain who caused AC-12 so much trouble.

During a chat with Radio Times magazine, the actor was asked whether viewers who think Buckells is 'H' are assuming too much.

“Yes! He’s not ‘H’," he said, before adding: "We just got the guy we could actually pin a charge on. We didn’t get ‘H’, we got Buckells, the patsy."

He added: "There’s a scene when we look at each other and think: ‘Really? This t**t?’ He’s a distraction.”

When Chief Constable Philip Osborne (Owen Teale) was mentioned as the potential real 'H', Dunbar appeared to agree, saying: "That’s probably where it’s heading, unless there’s another twist and someone’s pulling his strings.”

The latter is entirely possible, considering creator Jed Mercurio's track record. Of course, a seventh season has yet to be confirmed by the BBC, but Dunbar seems optimistic, and even said he's "hoping something might happen next year".

Whether it returns as a full season, a movie or a different format remains to be seen.

You can read the full interview in this week's issue of Radio Times.

