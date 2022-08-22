Line of Duty star hopes "something will happen" with new episodes in 2023

The actor, who stars as Ted Hastings in the Jed Mercurio series, has revealed that he's "hoping something might happen next year" with Line of Duty.

BBC One's Line of Duty was one of the biggest TV shows of last year thanks to its record-breaking sixth season and while there's been no word yet on its return, Adrian Dunbar is ready for season 7.

Speaking to this week's issue of Radio Times magazine, Dunbar said that he would "really like to" return to the award-winning drama.

"There’s been talk about a movie or a four-parter or two 90 minutes," he teased. "We’d love to do it again. I’m really hoping something might happen next year."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He added that there's "something in Jed's laptop – a couple of templates as to how things could go", while he regularly speaks to his co-stars about working together again.

"We’re always talking about stuff. Vicky [McClure] and her fella Jonny Owen have their own production company now. We’d love to do something all together one day."

The Line of Duty star speaks to RadioTimes magazine this week for his upcoming role in Ridley – a new ITV drama in which he plays the titular detective inspector, who comes out of retirement to solve crime.

Radio Times

Dunbar teased Ridley in an interview with RadioTimes.com, revealing that while the detective is "tragic" and "complicated", viewers will "immediately warm to him".

As for how his new role compares to Line of Duty's Hastings, Dunbar revealed that he gets to "play a lot more" of himself in Ridley.

Read more:

Ridley will air on ITV on Sunday 28th August 2022. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on Tueada – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.