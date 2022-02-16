"Turning to her old mentor for support, Carol is keen to access Ridley’s unique insight into crime-solving which has served them so well in the past," ITV teases. "With more intriguing cases to solve, Ridley will revive his formidable and successful partnership with Carol."

Filming for Ridley, a new ITV drama fronted by Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar, kicked off last month in January 2022, starring Dunbar as retired detective inspector Alex Ridley, who is coaxed back into the fold as a consultant by his former mentee, Acting DI Carol Farman.

Written and created by Vera's Paul Matthew Thompson, the drama stars Unforgotten's Bronagh Waugh as Carol, who brings on Ridley to assist on cracking a complex murder case, before things take a dark and sinister turn.

Read on for everything you need to know about Ridley.

Ridley release date speculation

Ridley began filming at the start of 2022, suggesting we may see the ITV drama on our screens later this year.

Adrian Dunbar said in a statement: "Ridley has begun shooting and we really couldn’t be off to a better start.

"Despite the wintry weather, everything from cast and crew right down to the catering is excellent. Bronagh Waugh has stepped into her character’s shoes seamlessly and we have been joined by some great actors with more to come."

Co-creator Jonathan Fisher added: "It's a real thrill for filming to be under way with such a top-rate cast starring alongside Adrian Dunbar and led by a superb production team. We can’t wait to share this absorbing new detective series with our audience."

Ridley cast

Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar plays the title role, alongside Unforgotten's Bronagh Waugh as DI Carol Farman.

Also rounding out the cast are Time's Terence Maynard (DCI Paul Goodwin), The A Word's George Bukhari (DC Darren Lakhan) and The Crown's Georgie Glen (Dr Wendy Newstone).

Bhavna Limbachia (Citizen Khan), Aidan McArdle (The Trial of Christine Keeler) and Julie Graham (Shetland) are also part of the regular cast.

Is there a Ridley trailer?

There's no trailer yet, but we'll keep this page updated with any news.

