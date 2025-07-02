It's now been confirmed that The Great British Sewing Bee will be returning to our screens on Tuesday 15th July at 9pm on BBC One.

Since it first began airing back in 2013, The Great British Sewing Bee has continued to be a hit for the BBC, with a similar challenge-based format akin to Great British Bake Off that sees amateur sewers compete to be named the nation's best sewer.

The Great British Sewing Bee. BBC/Love Productions

This time round, a new batch of faces will be taking to the sewing tables as they embark on the opportunity of a lifetime, ready to show off their skills and impress judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young.

While we don't yet know who will be competing, we're sure it'll be another line-up that fans will get attached to in no time.

As previously mentioned, past seasons of The Great British Sewing Bee have usually premiered by this point in the year but we're sure the slightly longer wait for episodes will make its return all the more worthwhile.

Now in its 11th season, we're sure this new instalment will continue to be a weekly highlight for many as we're reunited with Patrick, Esme and host Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

The most recent episode of The Great British Sewing Bee was last year's Christmas episode which saw Ian "H" Watkins from Steps, EastEnders' star Kellie Bright, comedian Fatiha El-Ghorri and reality star Charlotte Crosby all see if they had what it took to impress.

Tasked with making a handmade advent calendar, reworking a children's onesie and a Christmas number one-inspired made-to-measure outfit, it was soap star Bright who eventually won.

We'll just have to keep our eyes peeled for the complete line-up for this year's series, as well as teases of what the upcoming tasks could include.

The Great British Sewing Bee returns to BBC One on Tuesday 15th July at 9pm.

