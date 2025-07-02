Emmerdale legend 'signs new contract to stay with soap' ahead of big episode changes next year
One beloved character is here to stay.
Emmerdale star Chris Chittell is said to have signed a new year-long contract to continue playing Eric Pollard.
It's been reported by The Sun that the actor, who is due to mark 40 years in the role in 2026, will still be making his mark as the loveable character when this momentous milestone arrives.
A source told the publication that: "Chris is Emmerdale and there was no way he wasn’t going to make it to 40 years in the village. It’s such a big achievement and he loves being on the show just as much as he did when he first joined.
"There are big things coming for Eric well into next year."
When approached by RadioTimes.com on the character's future, ITV declined to comment.
We'll just have to wait and see what developments await Pollard, but in recent years, he's received a diagnosis for Parkinson's disease.
When Pollard began suffering regular falls and turned away home help, he hired close family friend Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) to act as his carer instead.
The news comes as ITV gears up for big changes as of January, which will see both Emmerdale and Coronation Street reduced to daily 30-minute slots.
We're also expecting a highly anticipated crossover episode featuring both serial dramas, so hopefully Eric will be in on the action!
Maybe he and Corrie's Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) can chat up a storm about their experience as business entrepreneurs?
Further information, advice and support is available via the Parkinson's UK charity's website parkinsons.org.uk or their free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.