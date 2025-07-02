A source told the publication that: "Chris is Emmerdale and there was no way he wasn’t going to make it to 40 years in the village. It’s such a big achievement and he loves being on the show just as much as he did when he first joined.

"There are big things coming for Eric well into next year."

Kerry Wyatt and Eric Pollard in Emmerdale. ITV

When approached by RadioTimes.com on the character's future, ITV declined to comment.

We'll just have to wait and see what developments await Pollard, but in recent years, he's received a diagnosis for Parkinson's disease.

When Pollard began suffering regular falls and turned away home help, he hired close family friend Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) to act as his carer instead.

The news comes as ITV gears up for big changes as of January, which will see both Emmerdale and Coronation Street reduced to daily 30-minute slots.

We're also expecting a highly anticipated crossover episode featuring both serial dramas, so hopefully Eric will be in on the action!

Maybe he and Corrie's Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) can chat up a storm about their experience as business entrepreneurs?

Further information, advice and support is available via the Parkinson's UK charity's website parkinsons.org.uk or their free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

