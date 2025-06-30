Previously, episodes were uploaded to the site a few days after ITV aired them, so this change will allow more viewers to tune in without delay.

In announcements on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, both Emmerdale and Coronation Street confirmed the development.

But while this may be good news for fans, they will also face huge scheduling changes due to the UEFA Women's Euro.

Emmerdale will air as usual on Monday and Wednesday (2nd July), while an hour-long edition will air from 7pm on Tuesday (1st July).

No Emmerdale episodes will be broadcast on Thursday (3rd July) or Friday (4th July).

Meanwhile, Coronation Street keeps its slots on Monday and Wednesday, but no episode will air on Friday.

Although there will be less episodes, at least you won't have to wait until the evening viewing, so head to ITVX or YouTube from 7am if you're keen to see all the action.

Over in the Dales, new villain Ray (played by Joe Absolom) arrives, while poor Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) suffers a brutal attack from a dog – only for dad Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) to make matters worse.

On the cobbles, viewers will see what's happened to Gary Windass (Mikey North), and Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) prepares for some test results at the hospital.

