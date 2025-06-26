Gary, who is played by Mikey North, left town after being manipulated by Lou, but his wife Maria was worried when he didn't return for Liam's birthday.

And, as it turns out, she was right to be concerned, even if she doesn't know yet that Gary is in critical condition. But what happened to him?

Gary and Maria have been having trouble.

"Upcoming episodes will delve deeper into the events that led to his hospitalisation, uncovering secrets and revealing the identity of those involved," ITV teased.

But, more importantly, will he survive?

Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria, said of the storyline: "Maria and Gary are going through a bit of a rough patch at the minute, and initially she’s upset that he’s left but doesn’t think too much into it.

"As soon as Gary misses Liam’s birthday, she has a gut feeling that something isn’t right and fears something awful might have happened to him.

"Maria’s mind is spiralling, but she doesn’t stop for a second to think who actually attacked Gary, [though] she’s aware he has a lot of enemies from over the years who could have potentially wanted to take revenge on him."

Future episodes are set to reveal who is responsible, and whether Gary will make it through to see them brought to justice.

