Coronation Street airs big decision and poignant Swarla scenes in ITVX episode
*Warning: Spoilers for Wednesday 18th June's episode, available on ITVX.*
Coronation Street will air a big decision for Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) in the latest episode (Wednesday 18th June 2025), in the wake of her big mistake at work.
On Monday (16th June), a wound up Lisa arrested Brody Michaelis (Ryan Mulvey) for harassment.
But this was seen as a massive overreaction to his behaviour towards Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard).
Brody then had an epileptic fit while alone in his cell.
Although Lisa heard the teen ask for his medication, she walked away before she could hear him say he had epilepsy.
Thankfully, Brody was okay, but Lisa was shaken by the turn of events.
Still struggling over the violent murder of PC Craig Tinker (Colson Smith), Lisa was reprimanded, but her job would be safe so long as she considered having counselling.
Despite the fact she has unresolved grief for late wife Becky, Lisa fought against the idea of getting help.
Meanwhile, as the ITV soap continues, it's drag night at The Rovers, and Lisa has her mind taken off recent events as she has a night out with supportive girlfriend Carla Connor (Alison King).
But later, with her situation still weighing on her mind, Lisa will make a choice about her future, resulting in poignant scenes between the couple.
Will this be a positive step for tormented Lisa, and for 'Swarla' as a unit?
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.