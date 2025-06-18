On Monday (16th June), a wound up Lisa arrested Brody Michaelis (Ryan Mulvey) for harassment.

But this was seen as a massive overreaction to his behaviour towards Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard).

Brody then had an epileptic fit while alone in his cell.

Although Lisa heard the teen ask for his medication, she walked away before she could hear him say he had epilepsy.

Thankfully, Brody was okay, but Lisa was shaken by the turn of events.

Still struggling over the violent murder of PC Craig Tinker (Colson Smith), Lisa was reprimanded, but her job would be safe so long as she considered having counselling.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Despite the fact she has unresolved grief for late wife Becky, Lisa fought against the idea of getting help.

Meanwhile, as the ITV soap continues, it's drag night at The Rovers, and Lisa has her mind taken off recent events as she has a night out with supportive girlfriend Carla Connor (Alison King).

But later, with her situation still weighing on her mind, Lisa will make a choice about her future, resulting in poignant scenes between the couple.

Will this be a positive step for tormented Lisa, and for 'Swarla' as a unit?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.