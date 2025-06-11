Earlier in the week, Carla grew concerned by her partner's subdued and distant behaviour.

When Carla prepared a home-cooked meal, an ungrateful Lisa declared that she didn't need looking after and stormed out!

As the ITV soap continues, Lisa apologises to Carla for her behaviour, and it soon looks like 'Swarla' are back on track.

Ahead of an emotional day at Craig Tinker's (Colson Smith) memorial, she decides to go through some old work files as a distraction.

Lisa's daughter Betsy (Sydney Martin) starts snooping, and is intrigued when Lisa hides the contents of the boxes.

Betsy stumbles upon a secret. ITV

When Betsy digs deeper with Lisa, Lisa lies that the files contain information on Betsy's paternity, that she can't access until she turns 18.

But later, Carla finds Betsy alone at home, rummaging through the files.

Betsy seeks out Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton), and reveals she found a letter about her late other mum, Becky – so she knows Lisa has been keeping something from her.

As Betsy vows to uncover the truth, what will she find out?

While the teen plays detective, Lisa and Carla attend Craig's memorial, but Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) fails to show up.

With Kit due to make a speech and Craig's stepfather Kirk Sutherland (Andrew Whyment) too upset to step in, it falls to Lisa to speak about Craig.

Lisa delivers a touching tribute to Craig, but where is the missing Kit?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.