Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) has to step up once more with baby Laila, but what does this mean for her future?

Elsewhere, Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) is in the doghouse again and Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) tries to prove he can let loose!

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers for Monday 16th June - Friday 20th June 2025.

5 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Debbie Webster collapses – and reveals her dementia diagnosis

Debbie confronts Brody. ITV

Debbie tells Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) she finds it hard to be in the same room as Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan), so Bernie suggests having drinks at the hotel instead.

But at the Chariot Square hotel, Brody is at the bar having a drink with a mate. When Brody fails to provide ID, Debbie loses her temper and smashes his drink on the bar.

As Debbie's condition continues to cause her to act out of character, her relatives are going through their own struggles.

Debbie's illness is revealed to all. ITV

Her brother Kevin (Michael Le Vell) prepares for another chemotherapy session, and he thanks wife Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) and little brother Carl (Jonathan Howard) for their support. It's awkward between Abi and Carl, noticed by Kev.

Debbie invites Abi to join her at the Drag Night, and Carl offers to look after Kevin and Alfie.

But soon the Websters are distracted by a turn of events concerning Debbie, starting when Bernie worries as Debbie forgets to pay at the café.

Debbie tells Ronnie and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) that she needs to cancel the awards ceremony due to a flood in the hotel, but Leanne offers to host it at Speed Daal.

Has Ronnie heard the truth? ITV

Debbie watches Ronnie and Leanne share a laugh, but when Carl tells Abi that they're meant to be together, they realise Debbie is watching them too.

Then Debbie collapses and, as she regains consciousness, Kevin and Abi insist on taking her to hospital.

Debbie explains that she already knows what's wrong – she has dementia.

As pictures show Ronnie also on the scene, is this the moment he too finds out, and comes to understand that Debbie dumped him to protect him?

Anyone affected by Debbie's storyline can visit Dementia UK or call its helpline on 0800 888 6678.

2. Brody Michaelis suffers an epileptic seizure in a police cell as Lou Michaelis faces fresh trouble

Lisa may regret walking away. ITV

Brody tries to wind up Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) and spills a drink on his work.

Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) threatens to arrest Brody for harassment, and Carla Connor (Alison King) is shocked to arrive just as Lisa is handcuffing Brody.

Brody calls for help in Coronation Street. ITV

At the station, Brody removes some white pills from his pocket, but refuses to tell Lisa what they are.

Alone in a cell, Brody shouts to Lisa that he needs his medication, but Lisa heads off and he suffers an epileptic fit.

Will Lisa realise her mistake?

Brody has another seizure. ITV

Meanwhile, Brody's mum Lou denies reporting Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) to the police when the latter is released pending further investigation.

Is Lou telling the truth?

Maria confronts Lou. ITV

Lou assures Gary Windass (Mikey North) she doesn't want any trouble, and Gary thanks her and offers her a beer.

But little does Lou know that Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) is concerned for Lou's kids and wants to speak to social services about her.

Will Tim (Joe Duttine) agree?

3. Dee-Dee Bailey clashes with James Bailey over baby Laila

James with baby Laila in Coronation Street. ITV

James Bailey (Jason Callender) tells Dee-Dee that Laila kept him up most of the night, so she offers to take over so he can rest.

Dee-Dee can't help but smile at her baby daughter, leaving us wondering if she's still so sure about not raising Laila herself.

Later, Daniel suggests Dee-Dee should talk to Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) about a slot on student radio about black women's maternity experiences.

Dee-Dee confides she doesn't think she's mentally strong enough for the interview. Will she have a change of heart?

Dee-Dee and James clash. ITV

When she finds out that Laila is due her vaccinations, but James is in Leeds, Dee-Dee realises she'll have to take Laila herself.

Dee-Dee admits to Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) that she found the appointment emotional, and it's not long before James and Dee-Dee are clashing over the little girl.

Will Dee-Dee admit she wants Laila in her life after all?

For support on Dee-Dee's story, you can visit Birthrights, Motivational Mums Club and FivexMore.

4. Todd Grimshaw makes a mistake with Theo Silverton as Millie Silverton makes a threat

Theo is furious with Todd. ITV

Todd is on a mission to drown his sorrows after seeing Theo Silverton's (James Cartwright) family photo. Todd retaliates with a picture of himself with Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) and Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) on his socials.

Sean then finds Theo on a dating app and is shocked as he tells Todd. Theo talks Todd round as he realises who could be behind this attempt to split them up.

Todd later persuades Theo to attend The Rovers' Drag Night, but to Todd's dismay, Theo is distracted by texts from daughter Millie (Kaitlyn Earley).

When Sean lets slip that Todd and Billy used to be an item, Theo is shocked, while Todd switches Theo's phone to airplane mode, and Theo assumes Millie has got bored of texting him.

Millie is hellbent on splitting Theo from Todd. ITV

Theo and Billy bond, but when Theo discovers Todd put his phone on airplane mode, and he's missed calls from Danielle (Natalie Anderson) about Millie being in hospital, he storms out.

By the end of the week, Todd finds Theo snapping an elastic band on his wrist. Millie says living with her mum is too stressful, so Theo suggests she stay with them a bit longer.

Millie spells out to Todd that she will do whatever it takes for her dad to come home and lead a normal family life.

How far will Millie go?

5. Bernie Winter challenges Aadi Alahan to have some fun

Amy and Aadi in Coronation Street. ITV

Bernie overhears Aadi chatting to Amy and Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby), and she soon tells Aadi that he's become middle-aged before his time. Bernie tells Aadi to take an early dart and go out and enjoy himself, so Aadi asks Amy and Summer to plan a party with him. Will Aadi reclaim his youth?

