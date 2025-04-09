Knowing that she needed medical attention after several worrying incidents, Debbie visited a private doctor and described what had been happening, with flashbacks unveiling details that viewers had previously missed on-screen.

There was Debbie's accident in the ginnel - the result of a sudden collapse that had left her shaken.

Debbie had also found her missing purse in the fridge, and she allowed these two things to be blamed on Mick Michaelis (Joe Layton).

With Debbie recently left in charge of nephew Jack (Kyran Bowes), we also saw the full story from the day the teen was caught fighting at school.

Uncharacteristically, Debbie had shouted at Jack when he tried to play on his game, branding him a brat and leading him to leave the house upset.

Back in the present, Debbie was sure that everything was linked to her going through the menopause, but the doctor didn't believe this to be the case and wanted her to have some tests.

Debbie pushed him to explain what could be wrong, and the doctor told her that she may have young onset vascular dementia.

In distressing scenes, Debbie broke down, saying she was only 56 years old and that she was needed by so many people - from unwell brother Kevin (Michael Le Vell) to Jack and her partner Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan).

With Debbie confirming that her relationship with Ronnie was solid, the doctor urged Debbie to be honest with Ronnie.

But as an oblivious Ronnie prepared to ask Debbie to marry him, will Debbie find the strength to open up and share her upsetting news?

Star Devaney delivered a truly heartbreaking performance, and she recently shared her pride in telling Debbie's story, which is set to progress to a diagnosis in the coming weeks.

Anyone affected by Debbie's storyline can visit Dementia UK or call its helpline on 0800 888 6678.

