Appearing on Good Morning Britain yesterday, Smith revealed that he filmed his final scenes for the continuing drama three weeks ago – and expects them to air sometime in May.

He said: "I'll always feel emotional [about leaving]. I will always miss the place. It was my home. It was my family. Those people, they helped me grow up.

"It's very different having done something for 14 years to now know that you're not doing it anymore, and I'm excited to go out and have some fun. I'm excited, it feels like a new chapter of my life starting."

Colson Smith as Craig Tinker.

Smith quite literally grew up in front of the soap-viewing public and, in a farewell speech to his co-stars and crew, recalled passing major "milestones" in his life among the supportive Coronation Street community.

In a recent episode of his podcast, On the Sofa, which he hosts with fellow Corrie stars Jack P Shepherd (David Platt) and Ben Price (Nick Tilsley), Smith added that "thank you doesn't even cover it, it doesn't come close to what I needed to say".

Co-presenter Shepherd has recently followed in Smith's footsteps by entering the Celebrity Big Brother house, where Smith fared well in 2024 – placing third overall.

On Good Morning Britain, Smith explained: "I've given [Shepherd] plenty of advice to be fair. The main one was to go in and enjoy yourself, because you only get to do a show like this once, so go and make the most of it.

"I did tell him to make sure he gets a bed, but he was the last into the bedroom so I don't think he's even listening."

Coronation Street is available to stream on ITVX.

