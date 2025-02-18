In what ITV has promised to be yet another unmissable series, viewers will be privy once more to nail-biting nominations, gripping gossip and tense tasks.

So, when is it back? Read on for everything you need to know about Celebrity Big Brother 2025.

AJ Odudu and Will Best. ITV

ITV hasn't yet revealed when exactly Celebrity Big Brother 2025 will return, but has confirmed it will be returning to TV screens in the spring.

Following a teaser released during the Love Island All Stars final, ITV announced: "The countdown has begun. Celebrity Big Brother, hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, returns this spring on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player."

Who could be in Celebrity Big Brother 2025?

The line-up for Celebrity Big Brother 2025 is yet to be announced, and it'll likely be a while before it is, but that hasn't stopped speculation brewing.

Just some celebrities who are rumoured to have signed up include Chris Hughes, Rebekah Vardy, Ella Morgan, Danny Beard, Paul Chuckle and Annie Kilner.

However, ITV has not confirmed any of the above names, and it is mere speculation.

Who will host Celebrity Big Brother 2025?

AJ Odudu and Will Best. ITV

As confirmed by ITV, AJ Odudu and Will Best will be returning to helm the series.

The pair have hosted all seasons since the show's reboot, and aren't showing any signs of slowing down!

Will Late & Live return for Celebrity Big Brother 2025?

It will. Once more, Celebrity Big Brother will be followed by Late & Live, offering viewers exclusive content beyond the normal show.

As ever, Late & Live will be the only place for viewers to tune in to the celebrity evictees' first live interviews alongside special guests, debates and exclusive looks into the house.

Will the live stream return for Celebrity Big Brother 2025?

Yes! The iconic live stream will be returning once more, airing seven nights a week on ITVX and STV Player, "giving fans the opportunity to watch live footage into the small hours after Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live".

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Celebrity Big Brother is coming to ITV soon.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.