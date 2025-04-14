This was confirmed by George Shuttleworth star Tony Maudsley in a post on Instagram, which shows other actors clapping Cleaver on her final day.

She is seen surrounded by flowers and gifts, as she smiles and gives two thumbs up.

When Cleaver first announced her departure, she told The Sun on Sunday: "I've had 25 privileged years of working on Coronation Street.

"The door is still firmly open, but as I reached my 60th year, I decided it was time to embrace change, look for new adventures and live fearlessly."

Meanwhile, producer Kate Brooks said in a statement: "We're sad to bid farewell to the wonderful Sue Cleaver.

"Over the past 25 years, Eileen Grimshaw has been at the heart of some of the most memorable and iconic Corrie storylines, and her on-screen rivalry with Gail Platt will undoubtedly go down in Corrie folklore.

"There's certainly no one quite like Eileen, and her character will be hugely missed on the cobbles. We wish Sue all the very best as she embarks on her next exciting chapter."

Before fans see Eileen's departure on screen, there is still plenty of drama to come, including the return of Ryan Thomas as Jason Grimshaw.

Meanwhile, Cleaver will this year be taking part in live show An Audience with Coronation Street, appearing for one night only in London on 14th September 2025.

Coronation Street is available to stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.