Coronation Street villain set to return after being killed off
He's back?!
Coronation Street villain Joel Deering is set for a return to the ITV soap, less than a year after the evil character was killed off in a huge whodunit storyline.
With fans under no illusions over Joel's fate, it was certainly a surprise when The Sun reported that he would be making a comeback to our screens.
According to the publication, actor Calum Lill has reprised the role for a brief stint, but there are no more details over exactly what capacity we'll be seeing Joel in again.
Solicitor Joel was the boyfriend of Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown), before she uncovered his dark side and realised that he had abused and almost killed vulnerable teen Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton).
Joel got Lauren pregnant and went on to induce early labour by drugging her, almost murdering baby son Frankie.
His actions were so toxic that it drove Lauren to kill Joel, and she was eventually acquitted when the jury understood that Lauren was a victim, not a danger to society.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV, who offered no comment on the reports that Joel will make another appearance.
But with Coronation Street no stranger to flashbacks and ghostly visions in recent years, might Joel haunt those who he tormented in this way?
Given that Lill is only back for a short time, this would make sense, although we'll just have to wait and see how the story unfolds.
In the meantime, Lauren is trying to move on with her life following Frankie's successful bone marrow transplant.
But after she stole and crashed Tracy Barlow's (Kate Ford) van, Lauren is now being blackmailed over it! Is there any chance that Joel is, miraculously, still alive and using her latest actions against her? Surely not!
Dee-Dee recently gave birth to a daughter, Laila, fathered by Joel, but faced racial prejudice leading to life-changing surgery.
We'll soon see Dee-Dee begin to regret her plan to have Laila adopted, but will she decide to be a mother after all?
Read more:
- 5 Coronation Street spoilers next week: Julie Carp dies and Mick Michaelis turns nasty again
- Coronation Street's Jonathan Howard teases Carl Webster's big secret and Abi twist
- Coronation Street star teases potential return for Daisy Midgeley amid dramatic exit
- Coronation Street airs troubling cliffhanger for Sean Tully
- Coronation Street's Sue Devaney on fan reaction to Debbie as dementia story is confirmed
- Coronation Street cast: who is leaving, returning to and joining the soap
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.