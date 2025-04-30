According to the publication, actor Calum Lill has reprised the role for a brief stint, but there are no more details over exactly what capacity we'll be seeing Joel in again.

Solicitor Joel was the boyfriend of Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown), before she uncovered his dark side and realised that he had abused and almost killed vulnerable teen Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton).

Cait Fitton as Lauren Bolton in court in Coronation Street. ITV

Joel got Lauren pregnant and went on to induce early labour by drugging her, almost murdering baby son Frankie.

His actions were so toxic that it drove Lauren to kill Joel, and she was eventually acquitted when the jury understood that Lauren was a victim, not a danger to society.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV, who offered no comment on the reports that Joel will make another appearance.

But with Coronation Street no stranger to flashbacks and ghostly visions in recent years, might Joel haunt those who he tormented in this way?

Given that Lill is only back for a short time, this would make sense, although we'll just have to wait and see how the story unfolds.

In the meantime, Lauren is trying to move on with her life following Frankie's successful bone marrow transplant.

But after she stole and crashed Tracy Barlow's (Kate Ford) van, Lauren is now being blackmailed over it! Is there any chance that Joel is, miraculously, still alive and using her latest actions against her? Surely not!

Dee-Dee recently gave birth to a daughter, Laila, fathered by Joel, but faced racial prejudice leading to life-changing surgery.

We'll soon see Dee-Dee begin to regret her plan to have Laila adopted, but will she decide to be a mother after all?

