Latest news
- Peter Jackson confirms he is not involved in Amazon’s Lord of The Rings TV series
- 10 TV faces to see at the Edinburgh Fringe 2018
- Val Kilmer is back as Iceman alongside Tom Cruise in the Top Gun sequel
- Everything you need to know about Netflix’s new true crime series The Staircase
- Samuel L Jackson asked to be in Black Panther – but producers wouldn’t let him
Advertisement
What To Watch
Unravelling the history of US artists who flocked to Giverny
Great Art12:05AM ITV (not STV Central)
Richard Ayoade presents celebrity special
The Crystal Maze: Celebrity SpecialFriday 9:00PM Channel 4
Highlights
Advertisement
Eleanor Bley Griffiths