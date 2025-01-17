If you're a lover of Bridgerton, Stranger Things, or The Witcher, then yes, perhaps it does. However, if it's been years since the streaming service has caught your attention with a new series or film, then you may be wondering: what's the point of paying full price for it?

But, the fact is you don't have to. From downgrading to a lower price tier, to combining the service into a package with something else, there are a more than few ways you can shave money off your Netflix bill.

Below, we've assembled a list of the best methods, and you can take a look at these alongside guides such as how much does Netflix cost and new on Netflix this month.

Best Netflix deals at a glance

What is the cheapest way to get Netflix?

The cheapest price available for Netflix is £4.99 for the basic Standard with Ads tier. This subscription plan still provides you with the entire Netflix catalogue, but just means you'll experience some interruption from adverts.

However, another good money-saving hack is to combine your Netflix subscription with another TV package. Providers such as Sky, EE and Virgin all offer packages the incorporate Netflix into their basic costs, which means you only have to pay one bill a month to receive the streaming service plus a tonne of other channels.

Best Netflix deals for January 2025 in the UK

Save £3 a month with Standard with Ads tier

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton. Netflix

What's the deal: Netflix's lowest price tier is the Standard with Ads-tier for £4.99 a month, after that it's £10.99 a month for Standard and £17.99 for Premium.

Why we chose it: If you want to sign up to Netflix on its own, this is the best way to save money. According to Netflix the ad-tier contains "four to five minutes of commercials per hour," so if you can live with that, it's worth opting for.

Sign up to Netflix Standard with Ads tier for £4.99

Combine Netflix and Sky TV

What's the deal: If you sign up to any Sky TV package, Netflix Standard with Ads will be included in the price. Right now, the lowest price for Sky TV and Netflix is £15 a month, which you can either get with Sky Stream or with a Sky Glass smart TV for an extra £12 a month.

Why we chose it: For £15 a month, you're getting Freeview channels, Netflix, Sky original channels such as Sky Atlantic, NOW Entertainment, discovery+ and more.

Get Netflix included with EETV from £14 a month

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp star in Stranger Things 5. Netflix

What's the deal: You can also get Netflix included in EETV's channel packages. For £14 a month you can get the Entertainment package, which incudes all of Sky's original channels, discovery+, Peacock TV and more. Or, for £25 you can get the Big Entertainment package which also has every Sky and NOW Cinema channel.

Why we chose it: Putting your Netflix alongside a whole host of other channels is the best way to feel the benefit of your subscription costs. Overall, you're getting so much more out of one payment.

Get Netflix for free as an EE Inclusive Extra

What's the deal: Netflix is included as an add-on or 'Inclusive Extra' for certain EE mobile packages.

EE has several SIM-only plans to which you can add Netflix. From £29 a month, you can get an Unlimited Full Works plan with a free Inclusive Extra of your choice, or for £42 a month you can get a All Rounder plan. On other deals you can also add TNT Sports for £25.

Why we chose it: With this, you'll get a phone plan, a streaming service and more all rolled into one monthly bill.

Shop EE SIM-only plans

Add Netflix to your Virgin Media subscription

What's the deal: Virgin Media also adds Netflix into its TV packages, which you can also combine with broadband costs. For instance, the Bigger Combo bundle for £69 a month features M500 Fibre Broadband, Sky Sports, Sky Cinema HD, 210+ TV channels and Netflix Standard with ads.

Why we chose it: The less direct debits you have to set up, the better!

Get a Virgin Media TV subscription

