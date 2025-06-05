Throughout the pre-order period it's been clear that this release is set to rival even the PS5 for sheer scale and want. Stock availability has run in and out within seconds across dozens of UK stores, with even Nintendo having to utter the fateful phrase "unprecedented demand".

Which means today and the next few months are likely to be just as hectic. We're expecting to see the Switch 2 to fly off the shelves and for new stock to become available at any random moment – so strap in.

Below we've broken down exactly what you need to know about the Switch 2 release today, including a full list of shops you can buy it from and top tips for getting your hands on the device.

However, we'll also be giving you regular updates over the next few days, weeks, months... about when, where and how to buy Nintendo Switch 2, so if you're unlucky today, you may be able to benefit in future.

Let's do this.

When is the Nintendo Switch 2 on sale in the UK?

An official image of the Nintendo Switch 2. Two hands hold the console in handheld mode. On the screen is Mario Kart World. Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch 2 is officially on sale from Thursday 5th June 2025 – a historic day!

How much does the Nintendo Switch 2 cost in the UK?

The Nintendo Switch 2 will cost £395.99 on its own and £429.99 for a bundle that includes the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World.

Where can I buy the Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK?

The Nintendo Switch 2 is now officially on sale at Nintendo and other third-party retailers.

Just remember that each shop is likely to run out of stock and get it back at different speeds, so our suggestion would be to keep a close eye on as many different sites as you can.

Right now, we've found availability on Amazon, Currys, EE and Nintendo Store.

Top tips for getting your hands on the Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK

Here's a few bits of advice for how to get your hands on the Nintendo Switch 2:

Get your bank details ready

Our best advice is to have your payment method ready and raring to go. Whether that's by using instant pay systems like Apple Pay or just having your card sat in front of you, just make sure you're on it, because stock will run out fast.

Opt for the lesser-known stores

The shops likely to receive the most traffic are the big ones like Nintendo, Very and Amazon. So, we'd suggest looking at the slightly smaller retailers like JD Williams, Jacamo and Game Collection. These have all been pretty consistent during the pre-order and so might not sell out as fast.

Use a stock checker

Letting you in on a little secret: we sometimes rely on an official Stockchecker to see where the Switch 2 is available. Of course, we'll be here to give you the live updates, but just in case you wanted an extra helping hand.

Go for a bundle

If you have the funds, try and buy a bundle containing the Switch 2 and other games or accessories. The Switch 2 console on its own will always be the first to sell out, whereas the more expensive packages with extra items tend to hang around a bit longer.

Which UK retailers have Nintendo Switch 2 bundles available?

Here's a few of the Switch 2 bundles we've spotted so far:

Very

EE

While you wait for your one to arrive, would you like to see the Switch 2 in action? If so, check out our first impressions video below!

Make sure you also check out our Nintendo Switch 2 Micro SD Card release page, plus the full list of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories.