Priced at £395.99 on its own, and £429.99 for a bundle that includes the new Mario Kart World, Nintendo has implemented a slew of improvements, like 256GB of storage, a larger 4K screen, and the chance to include powerful Micro Express SD cards.

With all that in mind, fans are understandably hyped for what is set to be one of the biggest tech launches of the 2020s, and are desperate to get their hands on a new model.

Which is what we're here to help with. Pre-orders have opened at some UK retailers and stock is waning fast, so below we've outlined exactly where and how you can buy the Switch 2 and what we expect to happen next. Let's-a-go!

Check out the official Nintendo Switch 2 UK release date, plus the list of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories.

Jump to:

Which UK retailers are running Nintendo Switch pre-orders?

Nintendo.

Pre-orders have (unofficially) opened for the Nintendo Switch 2 across several third-party retailers, although unsurprisingly they have been running out of stock faster than you can say "lets-a-go". Meanwhile, Nintendo is opening its pre-orders officially on 8th April.

With that in mind, our advice would be to check all the pages to see if there's stock available left, and if not, register your interest at as many different sites as you can.

Very

Very seemingly opened its pre-order page on Thursday 3rd April, although stock has now disappeared. You can, however, pre-order several of the new Switch 2 accessories, like the camera and Switch Pro controller.

Check Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order stock at Very

Amazon

Amazon has a pre-order page for the Switch 2 which requires you to request an invite. If successful, you'll receive an email and a link that takes you to the right page.

Request a Nintendo Switch 2 invite at Amazon

Nintendo Store

Then there's Nintendo, which will officially open its pre-orders on Tuesday 8th April.

For the creators, the Switch 2 will be offered out to loyal Nintendo Store customers first on an invite-only basis. If you have been a Nintendo Switch Online member for more than two years, have spent a certain amount of time playing paid Nintendo Switch games, or have opted to receive promotional messages from Nintendo, you may receive a select invite link.

Check out the Nintendo Switch 2 at Nintendo Store

Argos

Argos is currently waxing and waning in terms of stock, so definitely a good page to keep an eye on.

Check Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order stock at Argos

Smyths

Smyths, the children's toy store, has also been running pre-orders for the Switch 2, although this has been selling very quickly.

Check Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order stock at Smyths

HMV

HMV very briefly had a Nintendo Switch 2 page open for pre-order, which has once again disappeared.

Check Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order stock at HMV

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Which UK retailers have the Nintendo Switch 2 in stock?

The size difference between the Nintendo Switch 1 and 2. Nintendo

It's also worth keeping an eye on which stores currently have landing pages for the Nintendo Switch 2, just in case they decide to open pre-orders.

Here's the full list of shops that have Nintendo Switch 2 stock.

Ad

For more, take a look at our existing page of Nintendo Switch offers and the full list of Nintendo Switch 2 game prices.