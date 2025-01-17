With technology constantly progressing, the Switch 2 is expected to be a significant upgrade from the original console, enabling it to run even more games.

Despite Nintendo remaining tight-lipped on several Switch 2 features, there's plenty we can analyse from the short trailer.

Here, find all of the similarities and differences between the Switch 2 and the original console.

Click here to buy the original Nintendo Switch or shop Nintendo Switch bundles at Nintendo.

Nintendo Switch 2 v original Switch: All differences

Nintendo.

The screen is bigger

Although Nintendo hasn't shared any information on the exact size of the Switch 2 screen, leaks claim to have the information fans want to know.

According to accessory manufacturer Genki, the Switch 2 screen is expected to feature a one-inch increase in screen size, with the console itself being an inch wider and half an inch taller.

The difference in screen size may be minimal, but in the case of a handheld console, bigger isn't always necessarily better.

The Joycons are bigger

Nintendo Switch 2.

Compared to the original Switch, the Switch 2 Joycons are much bigger in size, with one boasting orange highlights while the other has blue.

When separated from the console, the raised edge features additional buttons for even more accessibility and control over the action.

Speaking of control, the area surrounding the Joycon is much smoother, enabling more precise movement.

New Joycon buttons

Nintendo Switch 2.

When players detach a Joycon from the screen of the Switch 2, additional buttons open the door for more detailed controls.

Underneath the Home button is an extra button. Many expect it to be the rumoured 'C' button, but its exact function still remains a mystery.

Compared to the original Switch, the new Joycon buttons look to add even more ways to control your favourite characters.

The Joycon could be a mouse

The reveal trailer also shows the Joycons moving around with a strap flailing behind them, hinting at a relocated IR sensor.

With additional sensors, there's a high chance players could use a Joycon in the same way as a mouse.

The ability to use a Joycon similarly to a mouse provides players with even greater control over the actions happening on the screen.

A new USB-C port

Nintendo Switch 2.

A second USB-C port next to the headphone jack enables greater connectivity when players want to use additional devices with their Switch 2.

The only other accessory that is likely to benefit from an additional port are gaming headsets that produce superior sound.

Once the Switch 2 is out in the open, there are bound to be even more accessories utilising the additional port.

A wider tabletop stand

Nintendo Switch 2.

The stand on the original Switch felt flimsy and often collapsed under its own weight.

For the Switch 2, a sturdier stand looks more than capable of keeping the screen upright.

Now featuring the ability to recline further than the original console, the Switch 2's extra movement ensures players guarantee the perfect angle to see the action unfolding.

A better dock

Nintendo Switch 2.

The dock of the Switch 2 resembles the same designed used with the OLED model, but compared with the original console, the design is vastly different.

The curve at the top of the dock, along with small feet placed at the bottom, suggests Nintendo have upgraded it for better cooling and air circulation while performing intensive tasks.

A new design also suggests the Switch 2 has had a serious hardware upgrade.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What are the differences in Nintendo Switch 2 specs versus original Switch?

Nintendo hasn't shared any information regarding the specs of the Switch 2.

According to a notable dataminer on the Famibords forum which has analysed shipments between Nintendo, NVIDIA and other companies, the Switch 2 is expected to pack plenty of power.

Based on the latest rumours, these are expected specs for Nintendo's new console:

12GB RAM - 7,500MT/s transfer (up from 4GB RAM on the Switch OLED)

(up from 4GB RAM on the Switch OLED) 6GB LPDDR5X modules x2

256GB UFS 3.1 Storage (up from 64GB on the Switch OLED)

With double the RAM of its predecessor, the Switch 2 is expected to run games that require high-end hardware to cope with demands.

Alongside that, an increase in storage space means plenty of space for games will be available as standard, meaning no need to purchase a memory card.

Read more on Nintendo:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.