As long-terms fans will already know, Nintendo Direct live stream events are always hosted on Nintendo's official YouTube channel, and it is always free to watch the action from home.

There's a Nintendo Direct happening today! Announced in fairly last-minute fashion, the show will take place quite late tonight from the perspective of fans in the UK.

As we mentally prepare ourselves for tonight's showcase of upcoming Nintendo Switch games, then, check out the Nintendo Direct details below.

When is the next Nintendo Direct?

The next Nintendo Direct will take place on Wednesday 9th February 2022, the marketing team from Nintendo has confirmed. In other words, then, it's taking place today!

What is the Nintendo Direct UK start time today?

Today's Nintendo Direct will start at 10pm GMT from a UK time zone perspective – that's the time you'll want to tune in from British shores! You might be up slightly later than your usual bedtime, then.

How to watch Nintendo Direct today

As ever, you can watch this Nintendo Direct live stream for free on YouTube. The placeholder video has already been published, so all you need to do when 10pm strikes is click into the YouTube player below:

What new Nintendo Switch games will be shown at Nintendo Direct today?

Teasing tonight's Nintendo Direct on Twitter, Nintendo has promised "roughly 40 minutes of information mainly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2022".

Because of this focus on games that are coming relatively soon, we would be very surprised if The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 made a meaningful appearance here. After all, we've been working on the assumption that BotW 2 is a little bit further off than that.

Much more likely to appear, in our opinion, is Square Enix's Triangle Strategy, a game of tactical battling that will launch exclusively on Switch in March 2022.

Chocobo GP, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, Rune Factory 5 and Marvel's Midnight Suns are other games we've been told to expect on Nintendo Switch next month, so we wouldn't be surprised to see any of those appear.

Nintendo's exclusive Kirby and the Forgotten Land game is pegged for 25th March 2022, so that seems like an obvious inclusion for this show as well.

Coming even sooner than that is Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection, which launches on Switch later this month. Perhaps Ubisoft will stop by with a new trailer for that.

Looking slightly further into the future, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, MLB The Show 22, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim are all expected on Switch in April, while Evil Dead: The Game and Two Point Campus are both slated for May.

Of course, Nintendo has a habit of bringing surprising things to these shows, so we can't 100 per cent rule out an appearance from Zelda, Mario or the Pokémon franchise. As ever, we'll only know for sure what Nintendo has in store when we tune in to watch the show tonight!

