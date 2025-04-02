The Switch 2 boasts a larger 7.9-inch LCD touchscreen, complete with 4K Ultra HD graphics and 256GB of storage. Like its predecessor, the Switch 2 will be available to play on a singular device or plugged into the TV, and will now support accessories like a camera and a superior MicroSD Express Cards.

Alongside the device, a host of new games were also announced, including the return of fan favourites such as Kirby, Zelda, Elden Ring and, of course, Mario Kart.

The pricing and availability of the Switch 2 has all now been confirmed, so here's everything you need to know.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be available for pre-order from 8th April 2025, before being officially released on 5th June.

These initial pre-orders will be offered on an invite-only basis to select members of Nintendo Switch Online. This is for those who have had a membership for two years or more, have spent a certain amount of time playing paid Nintendo Switch games, or have opted to receive promotional messages from Nintendo.

Over time, the thresholds for pre-orders will be lowered and made available to everyone.

Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 digital games, upgrade packs and amiibo will open on My Nintendo Store from 24th April.

Nintendo Switch 2 UK price: How much does the new console cost?

The Nintendo Switch 2 will cost £395.99 on its own and £429.99 for a bundle that includes the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart.

Where can I buy the Nintendo Switch 2?

To start the Nintendo Switch 2 will be available exclusively at the official Nintendo Switch store, before going out to other retailers – which will likely be on 5th June.

How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK

Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 will open on 8th April, but at first you will need to wait and see if you receive an invite to buy the console.

If you have been a Nintendo Switch Online member for more than two years, have spent a certain amount of time playing paid Nintendo Switch games, or have opted to receive promotional messages from Nintendo, you'll be first in line for this.

It's unclear when the thresholds for this will be lowered to the general public, but we'll be sure to keep you updated. You can find out more about this on the official Nintendo Store.

