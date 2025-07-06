The retail giant has promised a focus on categories from fashion, beauty and personal care to electronics, garden, and home entertainment, plus deals from a range of brands including Bose, De' Longhi, Dyson, Lego, Shark and Sonos.

New to 2025, Amazon has also introduced Today’s Big Deals, featuring daily themes picked exclusively for Prime members and limited-time ‘New Deal Drop’ deals launching at midnight every day throughout the shopping event.

So far, we've spotted a few early deals including four months of free Amazon Music and 50% off Amazon Prime for students, but there's so much more to come.

For the best recommendations and handy information, you can always trust RadioTimes.com. Our team has been dabbling in sales periods for years, and we're more than used to sifting the real deals from the duds. If you want to take a look at all the latest Amazon Prime offers we've found, head over to our tech section, or for now, stay on this guide for everything you need to know about Prime Day.

Amazon Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Amazon is really playing fast and loose with the definition of 'day', as this year Prime Day spans four days from Tuesday 8th to Friday 11th July.

What time does Amazon Prime Day 2025 start?

Amazon Prime Day will officially kick off at midnight (00:00) on Tuesday 8th July but we wouldn't worry about getting up at the crack of dawn as the sales event will last for four days.

How long do Amazon Prime Day deals last?

This year Amazon Prime Day last for a whopping four days — the longest ever.

Deals will officially end at 23:59 on Friday 11th July. So make sure there's nothing left hanging around in your basket by then.

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get Prime Day deals?

Yes. To take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Day offers, you need to be signed up to an Amazon Prime account.

The good news is you can sign up at any time over the Prime Day period. Plus, you'll get a 30-day free trial to start you off.

After that, it's £8.99 a month and you get a ton of worthwhile perks like Amazon Video, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, and of course, same and next-day delivery.

To sign up, simply head over to the Amazon homepage and select 'join Prime'.

How many times a year is Amazon Prime Day?

Technically? Amazon Prime Day comes once a year.

But if we're being completely honest, there are two other near-identical sales periods for Amazon Prime members that run throughout the year.

If you want to put it in your calendar: First there's the Spring Deal Days in March, then there’s the current Prime Day in July, followed by a third sale in October – which last year was known as the Amazon Big Deal Days.

After all that, it's still not over, as Black Friday runs across November, followed by the Boxing Day sales in December. So, even if you miss out on this year's sale there's plenty to look forward to.

Best early Amazon Prime Day deals you can't miss

Get four months Amazon Music

Jacob Wackerhausen via Getty Images

What's the deal: The retail giant is offering four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for absolutely free, or three months if you're not an Amazon Prime member.

Why we chose it: Normally, Amazon Music will set you back £10.99 a month, which means you would be saving nearly £44 on millions of songs from your favourite artists.

Buy four items and save 5%

What's the deal: Amazon is offering an early promotion on select products where you can buy four items and save 5% overall. Products range on everything from LEGO sets to cleaning items to cat food.

Why we chose it: If you've been meaning to get a few essentials, this is an ideal way of saving on your final bill.

Buy four items and save 5% at Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Pod Machine | £148 £75.99 (save £72.01 or 49%)

Amazon

What's the deal: This viral Nespresso coffee machine is now 50% off. You can get the pod coffee maker for £75.99, down from £148.

Why we chose it: This machine is a perfect easy-to-use choice for coffee lovers and Nespresso often run deals on their pod subcriptions.

Buy Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Pod Machine for £148 £75.99 (save £72.01 or 49%) at Amazon

eufy Security Video Doorbell | £159.99 £89.99 (save £70 or 44%)

Amazon

What's the deal: This eufy ring doorbell is on sale for £89.99, down from £159.99.

Why we chose it: If you've been waiting to upgrade your security setup, now is the time to do so. Most smart doorbells sit upwards of £100, so this is a great deal to get you going.

Buy eufy Security Video Doorbell for £159.99 £89.99 (save £70 or 44%) at Amazon

Echo Dot (5th generation) 2-pack and Smart Light Bulb | £129.97 £65.98 (save £63.99 or 49%)

Amazon

What's the deal: If you've been wanting an Amazon Echo Dot, why not get two? This package features two of the Alexa devices, plus a smart lightbulb which you can control through the speaker.

Why we chose it: This is a great package if you've been looking to add a few piece of smart tech to your home.

Buy Echo Dot (5th generation) 2-pack and Smart Light Bulb for £129.97 £65.98 (save £63.99 or 49%) at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day vs Black Friday: Which shopping event is better for you?

Now for the big question: Prime Day vs Black Friday – which is better? As usual, the answer is not as simple as it seems.

For instance, you may think that Prime Day is the longer of the two; running across four days while Black Friday is just one holiday (this year Friday 28th November). However, in the last decade Black Friday has expanded to encompass pretty much the whole of November, with deals popping up throughout the entire month.

Similarly, it's easy to say that Black Friday is across all retailers while Prime Day is an Amazon-only occasion, but this would be forgetting that most other UK shops lower their prices too at this time to compete with Amazon.

So what's the real difference? Often it's down to the products and what you're after. Unsurprisingly, Amazon Prime Day is best time to scoop up an Amazon-owned product, this year we're expecting huge discounts on Amazon Echo's, Amazon Fire Sticks, Kindles, Ring Doorbells, as well as Amazon's streaming services like Prime Video and Amazon Music. It's also normally a big one for kitchen appliances and homeware, like Ninja products.

In contrast, last year's Black Friday was huge for handheld tech and gaming. We saw record-breaking discounts on the PS5 and Meta Quest 3, plus savings on everything from Samsung phones to AirPods. If that trend continues, then Black Friday will be the perfect time to pick up a new laptop, tablet, phone or games console, while Prime Day is the moment to stock up on any larger appliances or counter-top items you've had your eye on.

