Sky Sports offers for June 2022: latest deals on Sky TV and Sky Glass right now

It used to be that Sky Sports packages were very much for subscribers only and would-be viewers were forced to take on long-term contracts if they wanted the full Sky Sports experience. Now, thanks to the growing competition in the TV and streaming market, there are more options open to those who want Sky Sports.

Sky Sports broadcast high-profile sports across the spectrum. From Premier League football to nail-biting Formula One, top-flight cricket, rugby, and boxing – here's our guide to how you can watch all this without breaking the bank.

For example, NOW (formerly NOW TV) offers viewers the option to grab short-term passes and watch Sky Sports without committing to longer-term subscriptions. As a result, it's a much more flexible option for occasional sports watchers.

There are one or two other ways to save money on Sky Sports and we've picked out some of the best options below.

Best Sky Sports offers at a glance:

Best Sky Sports offers, discounts and deals for June 2022 in the UK

Sky TV and Sky Sports deal for £42 a month

Sky is offering a deal which cuts £396 from the cost of an 18-month contract. The offer includes Sky TV and Sky Sports, so there's a huge range of entertainment and news channels on offer as well as top-flight sports.

The offer costs £42 per month, plus a £20 set-up fee. If you're only after Formula One, you can sign up to only watch Sky Sports F1 and save a little more. This will cost you only £18 a month.

This does come with a warning that Sky does say that 'prices may change in this period'.

Buy Sky TV with Sky Sports from £42 per month

Get Sky Sports, Sky TV and Netflix for £64 a month with Sky Glass

If you're in the market for a new TV as well as some sports content, then Sky Glass is worth considering. It's Sky's very own TV and starts at just £13 per month for the smallest option, the 43-inch set.

It's a UHD Quantum Dot display with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, plus a built-in subwoofer and five more speakers.

Add Sky TV and Netflix for £26 per month and Sky Sports for £25 per month.

That comes to £64 per-month overall, which is expensive for entertainment alone, but not so bad when there's also a TV in the bargain.

Buy Sky Glass, Sky TV, Sky Sports and Netflix for £64 a month at Sky

Add Sky Sports to your NOW broadband and save

If you sign up for broadband from NOW — which is currently £18 per month for standard broadband, or £21 per month for fibre, both on 12-month contracts — then you can get discounts on NOW content, including Sky Sports.

For example, if you opt for 'Super Fibre' that's £21 per month for 12 months (plus £5 hub delivery charge) and you can add a NOW Sports membership for £25 per month, offering you all the Sky Sports channels. This would normally cost £33.99 per month. It is worth being aware that this auto-renews at the higher price unless it's cancelled after 12 months.

Overall, that adds up to £51 to get started, then £46 per month for 12 months.

Buy NOW broadband from £18 per month - NOW Sports add-on £33.99 £25 per month

Get Sky Sport passes with NOW

NOW regularly runs promotions and if you time your pass-buying right, you can snap one up quite affordably.

NOw is currently offering a 'day + mobile membership' for £11.98, which gives you a day of unlimited access to all 11 Sky Sports channels, plus a three-month mobile-device-only membership (available within 10 working days) which grants access to five channels including Sky Sports Premier League. If you're mainly intending to watch on your mobile devices, this is great value!

There's also a month pass, which currently comes with a 'boost free trial' adding some extra features for £33.99. Either of these memberships can be cancelled at any time.

Buy NOW passes including Sky Sports from £11.98

Advertisement

For more great offers on sporting content, take a look at our BT Sport offers guide. Or, for more on streaming take a look at our best streaming device round-up or head over to our guide on how to watch Disney Plus offline.