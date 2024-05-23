The cast is a long way away from being confirmed, but whoever does make it into the dazzling celebrity line-up will be looking to lift the coveted Glitterball trophy, which was previously awarded to reigning champs Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola.

While the BBC is yet to confirm who will definitely be taking part in this year's Strictly, speculation is rife as to who will take part.

Read on to find out more about the rumoured Strictly Come Dancing 2024 cast.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 cast rumours: Which celebrities are in the line-up?

Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham. Joe Maher/Getty Images

Age: 49

Instagram: @hannah_waddingham

Job: Actress and singer

Vocal powerhouse Hannah Waddingham was among the first few celebrities to be rumoured for Strictly Come Dancing 2024.

According to reports, Waddingham was said to have been "approached" by show bosses to take part, with one source claiming to the Daily Mirror that "things are looking very positive".

Jordan North

Jordan North. Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Age: 34

Instagram: @jordannorth1

Job: Radio DJ and TV presenter

One celebrity who hasn't shied away from the suggestion of taking part in Strictly Come Dancing is Jordan North. The radio DJ was asked on Katie Piper's Breakfast Show if he would ever do the show, to which he replied: "Never say never, that is my motto."

He added: "I did I'm a Celebrity... four years ago now and that was mainly because my mum wanted a new kitchen!"

As he began joking with Piper and fellow guest Craig Revel Horwood, North said: "No I haven't signed anything... yet."

Nicola Peltz Beckham

Nicola Peltz Beckham. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Age: 29

Instagram: @nicolaanepeltzbeckham

Job: Actress

Many will recognise Nicola Peltz Beckham for her various screen roles, including in Bates Motel and Transformers: Age of Extinction.

It was reported back in January that the actress was looking to "boost" her profile in the UK.

A source claimed to The Sun: "She's an accomplished actress, has the right look and appearing on the show would attract a huge amount of positive promotion."

Shona McGarty

Shona McGarty as Whitney Dean. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Age: 32

Instagram: @shonabmx

Job: Actress

It wouldn't be a Strictly Come Dancing line-up without a soap star!

Fresh off the heels of her EastEnders exit, Shona McGarty is reportedly "in talks" to take part in this year's show.

A source told The Mirror that she has been approached before but the timing would be better now.

Princess Anne

Princess Anne. Victoria Jones-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Age: 73

Instagram: None

Job: Member of the Royal Family

Well this would be a crossover no one saw coming!

While this is no confirmation at all, Strictly pro Nadiya Bychkova revealed last month that Princess Anne is a big fan of the dancing show.

"She is a Strictly fan and she wants to go on the show – she told me," the dancer told The Sun. "I think she would be good – there's a lot of personality there, isn't there?"

Harry 'Nitro' Aikines-Aryeetey

Nitro. BBC/James Stack/Hungry Bear Media Ltd

Age: 34

Instagram: @aikines

Job: Olympian

Gladiator star Nitro made an appearance on last year's Strictly Come Dancing competition, but this time he is apparently in talks for a spot on the line-up.

According to The Sun, show bosses think it's "a great idea to cross-pollinate entertainment shows".

Strictly Come Dancing will return later in 2024.

