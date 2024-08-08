The contestants so far include Chris McCausland, JB Gill, Wynne Evans, Toyah Willcox, Dr Punam Krishan, Tasha Ghouri and Pete Wicks.

Joining them is singer and actor Shayne Ward, but just who is he? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Shayne Ward?

Shayne Ward. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Age: 39

Job: Singer/actor

Instagram: @shaynetward

Twitter/X: @shaynetward

Shayne Ward rose to fame after he competed on The X Factor in 2005 and won by a big margin, never having fallen into the bottom two during the competition.

His debut single That's My Goal is the fourth fastest-selling single in UK history and it went to number one. Since then, he has released four studio albums and also branched out into acting.

Many will recognise him from his role as Aidan Connor in Coronation Street, which he starred in for three years.

During his stint, he received numerous nominations and awards for his work, including a National Television Award, a TV Choice Award, and a British Soap Award nomination.

More recently, Shayne has starred alongside Catherine Tyldesley in Channel 5's The Good Ship Murder.

What has Shayne Ward said about joining Strictly 2024?

In a statement, Ward said: "I'm buzzing to see all of the sparkles and magic that is Strictly in real life. I'm no stranger to live TV, but dancing Latin and Ballroom in front of millions is a whole new level.

"No promises on my dancing ability, but I will give it my best shot!"

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn.

