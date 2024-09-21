Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard 2024: Full judges' scores LIVE
Follow along for the scores of the night!
It's officially Strictly Come Dancing season as the first live show of the series kicks off tonight (Saturday 21st September), with each celebrity and their professional dance partner taking to the dance floor for the first time as a pair.
As ever, the judges will give their critiques and their advice for how the celebrities can improve in the coming weeks, with Craig Revel Horwood likely to offer his usual harsh, but fair comments.
Tonight will see Foxtrots, Tangos, Sambas and plenty more performances hit the dance floor, with the pairs dancing to the likes of Dolly Parton, Madonna and even The Beatles.
We'll be keeping you updated right here with all the scores on the night.
Read on for all the scores from the Strictly judges from week 1 as it happens!
Strictly Come Dancing 2024 leaderboard - Week 1
To be updated in real time.
- Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell
- Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas
- JB Gill and Amy Dowden
- Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe
- Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk
- Paul Merson and Karen Hauer
- Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał
- Punam Krishan and Gorka Márquez
- Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec
- Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova
- Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones
- Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin
- Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola
- Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu
- Wynne Evans and Katya Jones
