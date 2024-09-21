Tonight will see Foxtrots, Tangos, Sambas and plenty more performances hit the dance floor, with the pairs dancing to the likes of Dolly Parton, Madonna and even The Beatles.

We'll be keeping you updated right here with all the scores on the night.

Read on for all the scores from the Strictly judges from week 1 as it happens!

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 leaderboard - Week 1

To be updated in real time.

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas

JB Gill and Amy Dowden

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe

Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał

Punam Krishan and Gorka Márquez

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec

Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova

Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones

Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturdays BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

