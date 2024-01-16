Now, there isn't a lot known about the forthcoming season of the dancing series, but there are some bits of information out there to get fans in the dancing mood.

Read on for everything we know about Strictly Come Dancing 2024.

Will Strictly Come Dancing return in 2024?

Yes! The much-loved show will return for another epic season in 2024.

A Jan Slam 2024 competition was recently announced by BBC Radio 1, in which one lucky person could win tickets to Strictly Come Dancing's launch show.

As per the terms and conditions: "The recording of the Strictly Come Dancing launch show will take place in September 2024 - exact date to be confirmed."

Not yet. Strictly Come Dancing usually begins in September and runs through to December, so it'll be a while before an official date is announced by the BBC.

This page will be updated once a date has been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2024.

Who are the speculated contestants in Strictly Come Dancing 2024?

There are currently no rumoured celebrities for Strictly Come Dancing 2024. We'll be sure to keep this page updated once the cast is officially announced.

Who won Strictly Come Dancing 2023?

The cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2023. BBC/Guy Levy

Ellie Leach and pro Vito Coppola won Strictly Come Dancing in 2023.

Ellie found herself in the final alongside Bobby Brazier and Layton Williams, who all impressed the judges with their performances each week.

Reacting to the win, Ellie said she "genuinely cannot believe this", while Vito praised Ellie, saying she had made him "so proud".

"You have been so amazing - you are Strictly, you represent Strictly," he said.

Who will be the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 hosts?

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have been co-hosting the show since 2010 and show no signs of slowing down.

Tess often stays by the dance floor and speaks to each couple once they've performed and Claudia spends her time in the gallery, speaking to the pairs once they've received the judges' comments.

Who will be the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 judges?

The Strictly Come Dancing judges. BBC/Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing wouldn't be the same without the judging panel to offer their guidance and criticisms to the stars each weekend.

As there is no news on there being a shake-up on the judging panel, it is assumed that Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse will all return as judges for the season.

As fans will know, Craig has been a part of the judging panel since the show's inception in 2004. Ballas replaced the late Len Goodman in season 15 as head judge, while Motsi Mabuse replaced Dame Darcey Bussell in season 17.

Former professional Anton Du Beke replaced Bruno Tonioli in season 18, after the former judge left the show.

Who will be the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 professionals?

It hasn't yet been confirmed if there will be any new professional dancers joining the Strictly family this year.

The current cohort of Strictly Come Dancing professionals is as follows: Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Vito Coppola, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Carlos Gu, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Lauren Oakley, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Michelle Tsiakkas, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

If there is an update on the Strictly pros, we'll be sure to keep this page updated.

Where is Strictly Come Dancing filmed?

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. BBC/Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing is filmed at Elstree Studio, which is based in Borehamwood. However, the show hasn't always been filmed there.

Before moving to Elstree in 2013, Strictly was filmed at BBC Television Studio, as well as Tower Ballroom in Blackpool. It was also hosted in Wembley Arena in 2011 and 2012, before moving permanently to Elstree in 2013.

Will Blackpool Week return for Strictly Come Dancing 2024?

We sure hope so! Blackpool Week has been a key part of Strictly Come Dancing since the early days of the show.

During the famed week, Strictly moves from its usually space in London to Blackpool and gives the celebrities and their professional partners a chance to dance in the Blackpool Tower.

