Hadland will be among those famous faces strutting her stuff on the dance floor, hoping to get the all-important 10s from the judges alongside her Strictly pro, who is yet to be announced.

But who is Sarah Hadland and what has she said about joining the starry show? Read more to find out all you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 contestant.

Who is Sarah Hadland?

Sarah Hadland. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS

Age: 53

Job: Actress

Instagram: @hadderstime

Sarah Hadland is an actress best known for her role as Stevie Sutton in the BBC sitcom Miranda from 2009 to 2015, as well as Trish in The Job Lot from 2013 to 2015.

Her other acting roles in both TV and film include in Horrible Histories, James Bond: Quantum of Solace and Leap Year.

More recently, Hadland starred in the sci-fi series The Man Who Fell to Earth, but it was unfortunately cancelled after one season.

Hadland is no stranger to the stage, either, having starred in adaptations of Cats, Grease and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?.

What has Sarah Hadland said about joining Strictly 2024?

Following the news being revealed on Lorraine, Hadland said she could not believe she was part of Strictly.

"I feel particularly excited to be part of such an iconic show in its 20th year," she said in a statement. "I'm so ready for the glitz, glam and glitter - and hopefully I can make everyone watching at home proud!"

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn.

