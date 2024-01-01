Welcome to Vue Pass for RadioTimes.com

How does Vue Pass for RadioTimes.com work?

By signing up to Vue Pass, RadioTimes.com readers can get up to 30% off cinema tickets.

Vue Pass is free, you just need to register with Vue Pass.

To get the discount, you need to choose the ticket type you would like via the Vue Pass portal.

Once you've chosen your ticket type, complete the order and you will receive your codes via email.

With these codes, simply head to the Vue website to choose and book your film.

At checkout, simply type in your Vue Pass code(s) and confirm your booking.

Alternatively, hand over your codes to staff at the Vue box office to exchange for a film of your choice.

Please bear in mind, there is a minimum order requirement of two Vue Pass codes.