Now that the world has torn their way through season 4 , naturally, thoughts have turned to the second part and whether there's a fifth season of the Netflix series on the cards. Be warned: major spoilers to follow if you're yet to watch season 4.

As TV fans, let's face itm we're all a tad greedy when it comes to wanting more seasons. And no series quite keeps us guessing and on tenterhooks as much as You .

After part 1 ended with the identity of the Eat The Rich killer being revealed, many of us strapped back in for part 2 thinking that it would be an epic showdown between Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers) but boy, were we in for a plot twist.

The final scenes of season 4 were watched with many of us still in shock but once more, Joe concludes the season in a state of plain-sailing. But what's the future of the series past this anticipated fourth season?

Read on to find out everything we know about a potential You season 5.

Will there be a season 5 of You?

Netflix have not confirmed if there will be a fifth season of You.

But given the fact that this fourth season of You hasn't been billed as the final instalment of the series, we're almost certain that Joe could be returning to our screens.

Traditionally, whenever a broadcaster or streamer is gearing up for the release of a final season, it's plastered all over its marketing materials. Of course, the series could also be subject to a surprise axing and some fan backlash – but we somehow doubt that'll be the case here.

Back in 2021, when You season 4 was announced, there was no mention of it being the series' final hurrah so we'll just have to keep our fingers crossed for now.

When previously speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about season 3, showrunner and co-creator Sera Gamble, revealed that there's definitely more in the pipeline for Joe.

She said: "I never like to jinx things by being too specific one way or the other. I will say that we have a lot of stories still to tell. I am not scared at all of saying that we definitely could follow Joe for several more seasons.

"That being said, it’s a tough TV landscape right now. There’s about 10 billion TV shows and orders are shorter and there’s more competition, so we never really save anything for later seasons."

She added: "Our rule of thumb is always just if we have a great idea we’re going to give it to you right now. Because we believe in the world that Caroline [Kepnes, who wrote the books on which the series is based] gave us and we believe in these characters, we just know they’ll keep finding really fucked up shit to get into."

You: Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg. Netflix Netflix

Although Netflix hasn't announced if season 5 of You will be going ahead, season 4 was announced in the run up to season 3's premiere in October 2021. So, if that's the case, we could very well be getting some good news soon.

Filming for season 3 was impacted by COVID in 2020 resulting in delays till 2021, with filming for season 4 taking place a year later in March 2022.

With season 4 part 2 having landed this March 2023, we could be anticipating any filming for a potential season 5 to kick off this year, with it airing sometime in 2024.

What could You season 5 be about?

You. (L to R) Charlotte Ritchie as Kate, Penn Badgley as Joe. Netflix Netflix

Well, seeing as season 4 started off as an English whodunnit, there's no telling what a potential season 5 could be about. Speaking about season 4 initially, Penn Badgley had said: "It's structured differently. We've taken the format and it is evolving, you're not just seeing Joe in a different city, it's a different kind of like journey that we're on."

Of course, the series is based around the books by Caroline Kepnes so it could very well be that her third novel could be the source material for season 5. The script and tale for season 4 strayed away from Kepnes' books but who's to say that the series may not revisit her novels in season 5?

You Love Me was published in 2021 and is the third instalment in her You book series. It follows Joe as he journeys to the Pacific Northwest and meets lovable librarian Mary Kay DiMarco, who he falls intensely for. But he's ready to prove he's a different man and tries to court her without his usual obsessive acts, even securing a job in the sleepy town.

While Mary Kay sounds similar to Marienne, it could be the case that her plot line could be revisited again in season 5 or Joe could somehow weave his way into the life of another librarian, who also happens to be a mother and friend.

But Kepnes is also bringing out a fourth novel in her You series, due for release in April 2023. For You and Only You follows Joe to the hallowed halls of Harvard, where he earns a coveted place in a writing fellowship. Like in season 4, he's set to be introduced to a tight-knit group of wealthy individuals and also falls in love with Wonder Parish, a woman with the same attitude as Joe that could very well be his literary soulmate.

But after faking his own death in season 3 and then adopting an alias as Jonathan Moore in season 4 – to then be re-revealed to the world as Joe – can he really carry on going around the globe unnoticed? There's definitely a lot of source material for any future seasons and the way that season 4 ended, we can only hope for some kind of comeuppance to be coming Joe's way sooner rather than later.

How did You season 4 end?

You. Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia Farran in episode 407 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Courtesy of Netflix

Well, it was certainly a twisted ending.

With Nadia (Amy Leigh Hickman) getting closer to the truth of Joe's past, she forges a plan to help Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) escape the glass cage in the derelict London warehouse. We found out in the finale that although Marienne appeared dead in the cage, the pair had actually agreed to inject her with pulse-slowing betablockers that made her appear dead. When Joe left her body in the park to be found, she escaped with Nadia.

Joe killed Kate's dad and framed his bodyguard for the crime, which is news that almost comes as welcome relief to Kate after a longstanding rocky relationship with her father.

Joe attempts to rid himself of his "dark side", throwing Rhys over a London bridge but of course, it's all a figment of his imagination. Joe then jumps off the bridge himself but is rescued, winding up in hospital, with Kate telling him the news of her father's death.

In the hospital, Joe and Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) share a moment where they profess their love for one another and Kate asks Joe plainly what she needs to know about his past. He reveals his true identity (not Jonathan) and although it's off-screen, we're left to assume that he's told her everything.

Elsewhere, Nadia goes searching in Joe's apartment for evidence that could help get him arrested for Rhys's murder. She finds Rhys's stuff and goes to meet her friend Eddie who's been helping her but Joe corners her on the street. She's nervously also looking for Eddie but when she drops her phone, Joe picks it up and finds the pictures she's taken of the evidence.

In the final scenes of the finale – which are a flashback with Joe now in New York – we see that Joe had actually found Eddie and killed him, leaving him on the road. Nadia stumbles over his body and Joe frames her for his murder, putting the knife (murder weapon) in her hand.

He says the box of Rhys Montrose's things is going to be found in her bedroom by the police. They'll think it was Eddie that killed Rhys and then Nadia killed Eddie because of it. "She refused to speak in her own defence, still hasn't spoken from prison. Like I said, smart," we hear Joe narrating.

You. (L-R) Ed Speleers as Rhys, Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 410 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Courtesy of Netflix

And then things annoyingly seem to wrap up rather perfectly for our protagonist. He and Kate are being interviewed for their philanthropy work and we learn that due to Kate's wealth and substantial PR team, Joe has managed to rebrand his image as a victim in his relationship with Love Quinn, while also starting a foundation with Kate that will see them open an art school in NYC and London.

Essentially, Joe got away with everything – yet again.

But in the finale, we also see Marienne living peacefully back in Paris with her daughter when an article on The Cut flashes up on her phone; a profile on Joe and Kate entitled "A Brush with Death, A New Life of Philanthropy: How Joe Goldberg Escaped Killer Love Quinn".

She says: "Grateful for a second chance at a good life? Right" which very much could point to some kind of revenge plot in a potential season 5.

In the very last moments of the finale, we see Rhys' reflection in the window, hinting at the fact that Joe never managed to "get rid of" his dark alter-ego and most certainly points at a potential season 5 character return.

You season 5 cast

You. (L to R) Ed Speleers as Rhys, Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 408 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Courtesy of Netflix

We're sure Penn Badgley would return as our problematic main lead, Joe Goldberg. But could Tati Gabrielle return as Marienne Bellamy in order to exact some revenge? Perhaps.

With Joe now leading a new life between New York and London, we're sure Charlotte Ritchie will make a reappearance as Kate and potentially, her best friend, Tilly Keeper's Phoebe as well as the rest of Kate's London friends could return.

We know that Rhys made a surprise reappearance in the final moments of the finale so Joe's hopes of getting rid of his evil alter-ego were unsuccessful and Ed Speleers could return as the charismatic devil on Joe's shoulder.

We'd hope Nadia is concocting a revenge plan of her own so Amy Leigh Hickman could very well be returning but as is often the case of You, Joe continues to go through life relatively unscathed so there is the high possibility that season 5 could just pick up with an entirely new plot and characters.

We'll just have to wait and see.

