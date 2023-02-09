Over the past year of filming, leading actor Penn Badgley (who plays Joe Goldberg) has been spotted around London filming scenes for the new season, but whereabouts in London was this season of You filmed?

Unlike its previous seasons, Netflix 's You has taken a leap across the pond and has been filmed entirely in the UK.

The new season sees our serial killer protagonist don a fake identity as university professor Jonathan Moore, who teaches literature. But it's not soon before Joe's murderous tendencies catch up to him and he has to turn into an amateur sleuth in order to unmask the Eat The Rich killer – before they reveal Joe's true identity to his newfound group of friends first.

Now, we're not questioning as to how Joe managed to evade suspicion and travel across the world – especially seeing as he's supposed to be dead – but we'll give him the benefit of the doubt and assume he was once again up to his usual deceptive ways.

Read on to find out where the fourth season of the Netflix thriller was filmed, including specific locations and more.

Where was You season 4 filmed?

You: Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg. Netflix

In April 2022, excited students flocked to TikTok to share videos of Badgley filming scenes at London's Royal Holloway university. The university, which is part of the University of London group, is technically just outside the capital in Egham.

So, although the series implies that the university Joe teaches at is in London, it's more specifically in Surrey, an hour or so away from central London. Even so, shots of Joe walking out of university have been cut to imply that he can walk seamlessly out of work and through Spitalfields market in east London. He says: "Campus is across town from where I stay, but in a city like London, I don't mind the walk."

And on this walk, we see him go through Shoreditch and appear in South Kensington, where he lives.

Talking about the decision to change location in this new series, Badgley explained to ET Online that it was down to a very practical reason. "To be real, it's cheaper," the actor revealed.

Badgley also spoke about the opportunity to bring his wife, Domino Kirke, and his family with him, which was a homecoming for Kirke who is from England. "It's really nice for her to be back because she left when she was 12 – that formative time in life," he shared. "We walked on her childhood street that she hadn't been in ... like 25 years or something and got ice cream from a little truck."

What are some of the specific locations in You season 4?

Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe and Charlotte Ritchie as Kate in You season 4 Netflix

Of course, the university that Joe/John works at is actually Royal Holloway. Throughout the series, we see shots of Joe around the university campus but mainly in the Founder's Building at Royal Holloway, the central hub of the university.

The impressive Victorian building, which was opened by Queen Victoria in 1886, is based on a French chateau and is considered to be one of the world’s most spectacular university buildings.

Elsewhere, Joe's new abode is situated in South Kensington, in Kynance Mews. It's clear from the varying shots between Joe and Kate and Malcolm's apartments that the apartments that they were actually filmed in weren't in SW7 but for the purpose of this series, the viewer is made to believe that Kynance Mews is where Joe now resides.

General shots of central London are put throughout the series, with the viewer being told that Sundry House is in the middle of Soho.

As for later on in part 1, when Simon is killed, his funeral takes place at St Bartholomew the Great church in Barbican. As the funeral moves onto Sundry House, Kate detaches from the group to grab a drink by herself, doing so in The Builders Arms in Kensington.

Another notable mention for part 1 of the series goes to Knebworth House, which is Lady Phoebe's countryside manor house where she hosts the group to get away from the Eat The Rich killer.

But You isn't the first Netflix series to be filmed at Knebworth House. The Hertfordshire stately home has also doubled for Balmoral in The Crown, with the most recent fifth series starring Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II. Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson also shot scenes at Knebworth for season four of The Crown when they played Queen Elizabeth II and Margaret Thatcher respectively.

You season 4 part 1 is coming to Netflix on 9th February, while part 2 will land on 9th March. Seasons 1-3 are streaming now. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

