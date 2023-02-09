The fourth season will bring Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) to London and mix with a whole new group of rich and privileged individuals .

There's a new rich socialite in the all-new season of Netflix thriller You .

Among these figures is the glamorous Lady Phoebe, the best friend of the show's new leading lady Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), and one-half of a celebrity couple with Adam (Lukas Gage).

Due to their social media fame and her wealthy background, Phoebe is usually being followed by the paparazzi, but she should be most worried if she ends up being followed by creepy Joe!

So, who is actress Tilly Keeper who plays Lady Phoebe in You season 4? Here is everything you need to know about the actor.

Who is Tilly Keeper?

Tilly Keeper is an actress best known for her role as Louise Mitchell in EastEnders.

The actress portrays Lady Phoebe in the fourth season of hit Netflix thriller You.

How old is Tilly Keeper?

Tilly Keeper is 25 years old.

The actress was born on 16th August 1997.

What nationality is Tilly Keeper?

Tilly Keeper is English and was born in Westminster, London.

Her father Paul was one of the writers of the satirical puppet show Spitting Image.

What has Tilly Keeper previously starred in?

Tilly Keeper as Louise Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Kieron McCarron

Tilly Keeper is best known for her role as EastEnders character Lousie Mitchell, the daughter of iconic soap characters Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin).

Keeper joined the soap in 2016 as the fourth actress in the role and remained on the soap until she left the serial in 2020.

During her time in the soap, Louise's biggest storylines included numerous romances, her friendship with Bex Fowler (Jasmine Arnold), and having a baby with Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) who had also secretly fathered a child with her stepmother Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

Outside of EastEnders, Keeper has also appeared in the BBC Three film Make Me Famous and the British psychological drama Mood Awakening.

Keeper also appeared in the short film True Colours opposite her fellow EastEnders alum and You co-star Amy-Leigh Hickman.

What has Tilly Keeper said about You season 4?

Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe and Charlotte Ritchie as Kate in You season 4. Netflix

The actress has not said much about her character Lady Phoebe so far but has been actively promoting the series on her social media accounts.

Lady Phoebe was initially described as: "As sweet and kind as she is rich, famous, and chaotic, Phoebe’s every bikini wax has been documented by the tabloids since she was 15 years old.

"An aristocratic socialite with an avid fan base, Phoebe’s true colours show when she’s alone with her friends. She’s a steadfast cheerleader, especially to American entrepreneur boyfriend Adam. She’s also a wild card: when misfortune strikes, will she rise to the occasion, or shatter?"

Will she be easily manipulated by Joe Goldberg?

Is Tilly Keeper on Instagram?

Yes, Tilly Keeper is on Instagram with the handle @tillykeeper.

Is Tilly Keeper on Twitter?

Yes, Tilly Keeper is on Twitter with the handle @tillykeeper.

You season 4 part 1 is out now on Netflix with part 2 due out on the platform on 9th March 2023. Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or find out what else is on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

