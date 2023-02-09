Among the cast members of the new episodes , is Amy-Leigh Hickman who portrays a star university student named Nadia Farran.

A whole host of new faces are introduced in the fourth season of Netflix's psychological thriller You .

A literature student who adores storytelling and aspires to be a serious author, Nadia is not afraid to speak her mind but still has hidden insecurities about her past.

Naturally, someone with Nadia's ability ends up in the orbit of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) who is now posing as a university professor named Jonathan Moore.

Will Nadia manage to survive her proximity to Joe? And where have you seen Amy-Leigh Hickman before? Here is everything you need to know about the You season 4 star.

Who is Amy-Leigh Hickman?

Amy-Leigh Hickman is an actress best known for her roles in the Tracy Beaker franchise, Ackley Bridge, EastEnders, and Safe.

In You season 4, Hickman portrays the studious Nadia Farran who has ambitions of being a writer and is one of the smartest characters in the new run of episodes.

How old is Amy-Leigh Hickman?

Amy-Leigh Hickman is 25 years old.

Hickman was born on 16th September 1997.

What nationality is Amy-Leigh Hickman?

Amy-Leigh Hickman is English and her parents have Anglo-Indian heritage.

Hickman was born in Hastings, East Sussex.

What has Amy-Leigh Hickman previously starred in?

Amy-Leigh Hickman in Channel 4's Ackley Bridge.

From 2010 to 2016, Amy-Leigh Hickman appeared in her first television role as Carmen Howle in Tracy Beaker Returns and The Dumping Ground.

In 2013, Hickman appeared in six episodes of Strike Back and went on to have guest roles in Doctors and Casualty.

From 2016 to 2017, Hickman portrayed the recurring role of Linzi "Star" Bragg in EastEnders opposite You co-star Tilly Keeper. Linzi's most memorable storyline saw her in a romance with the regular character Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) but she had hidden that she was underage, leading to Jay being added to the sex offenders register.

From 2017 to 2019, Hickman went on to play her biggest role to date as Nasreen Paracha in the Channel 4 school drama Ackley Bridge, before a role as Sia Marshall in Harlan Coben's Netflix drama Safe in 2018.

Hickman later starred as a main cast member in the BBC drama Our Girl in 2020 before appearing in an episode of Tin Star.

Finally, 2021 saw Hickman join Tilly Keeper in the short film True Colours.

What has Amy-Leigh Hickman said about You season 4?

Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia Farran in You season 4. Netflix

Actress Amy-Leigh Hickman has discussed her role as studious Nadia Farran with RadioTimes.com ahead of the show's return.

Hickman revealed: "So I think in part 1, she shows that human side that Joe has, which a lot of the time you only see that in him with certain people throughout all the seasons.

"I like that Nadia represents that working-class side of London. I’m glad that I was the person to be able to show that side of London, that hard-working side – Nadia works two or three jobs. I was glad that I could be that spokesperson for that world."

On joining the show, Hickman was already a fan, revealing: "I’d seen them all. I think it’s one of those things that you don’t really realise that it’s happening to you until it’s sort of passed. So now, it’s only just hitting me that I’m going to be in this show.

"I think that when I was filming, it all just felt really normal. I’ve known Tilly [Keeper] for years as well so to have someone that I knew on the same job made it feel that bit more relaxed for me. That first-day feeling wasn’t as bad because I knew I could turn to her and I had her. Just really enjoyable."

Is Amy-Leigh Hickman on Instagram?

Yes, Amy-Leigh Hickman can be found on Instagram with the handle @amy_lhickman.

Is Amy-Leigh Hickman on Twitter?

Yes, Amy-Leigh Hickman can be found on Twitter with the handle @AmyLHickman.

You season 4 part 1 is out now on Netflix with part 2 due out on the platform on 9th March 2023.

