Just like previous instalments of the show, the fourth instalment of the thriller introduces plenty of new faces.

Serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is back for You season 4 and, this time, he’s sporting a brand new identity: Professor Jonathon Moore, a college instructor of American short fiction.

One new You season 4 cast member is Lukas Gage (Euphoria) as Adam, the youngest son of a wealthy East Coast magnate, who is considered the black sheep of the family, and who looks like he could well be Joe's new nemesis in the new instalment.

Netflix's official character description has revealed that Adam is “famous for spectacularly failing to meet the standards of his successful, venerable family”.

"An entrepreneur and a gambler, Adam is a warm and funny party host and fast friend. But underneath, Adam is hiding a trove of secrets and papering over problems with heavy self-medication," the description continues.

So, who is Adam actor Lukas Gage? Read on for everything you need to know about You season 4's new cast member.

Who is Lukas Gage?

You: (L to R) Penn Bedgley as Joe, Lukas Gage as Adam. Netflix

Lukas Cage is an actor whose supporting role in Euphoria as Tyler Clarkson launched him to fame.

Gage is joining You season 4 as Adam alongside a host of other new cast members.

How old is Lukas Gage?

Gage is currently 27 years old.

He began acting in 2013 with various appearances in TV series and movies, but it wasn't until his role in Euphoria in 2019 that he rose to fame.

What has Lukas Gage previously starred in?

Since appearing in Euphoria, Gage has also starred in The White Lotus and On My Block.

He has also appeared in Angelyne, and Love, Victor.

What has Lukas Gage said about You season 4?

Lukas Gage as Adam and Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe in You. Netflix

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about You season 4, Gage said: "I just think that You has discovered very tongue-in-cheek ways of bashing the American wealth system and that society, that class group. But we haven’t tackled the American version of what we think the British system is."

Although Adam initially befriends Joe, Joe soon finds out that Adam could be hiding some secrets of his own.

Gage added: "To tackle that was really fun and really relevant to everything going on. I think that we are obsessed with anything to do with Meghan and Harry right now so I think it’s just timely and important right now – but also fun."

Is Lukas Gage on Instagram?

Yes, Gage is on Instagram and is available at the handle @lukasgage.

At present, Gage has over 260,000 followers.

Is Lukas Gage on Twitter?

Yes, Gage has over 50,000 Twitter followers at the time of writing and can be found at the handle @lukasgage.

