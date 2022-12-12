Creator and head writer Mike White upped the ante the second time around, promising multiple deaths at the luxury chain's Italian resort, as opposed to the one fatality in Hawaii.

Viewers have been enthralled by another terrific season of The White Lotus, which has seen the mystery comedy-drama turn its gaze to matters of sexual desire and marital infidelity.

He also grabbed even more headlines by crafting some truly jaw-dropping twists, particularly in the latter half of the season, that have set social media ablaze with chatter and theories.

All this to say that the bar has been set rather high for The White Lotus season 3, which was confirmed by US broadcaster HBO just a few episodes into the sophomore run. Here's what we know so far.

HBO is yet to announce a release date for The White Lotus season 3, but we can deduce a rough a timeframe based on the pattern established so far.

There was roughly one year and three months separating season 1 (July 2021) and season 2 (October 2022), so it's reasonable to assume that the next episodes will follow a similar cycle.

If so, that would land The White Lotus season 3 with a release date in late 2023/early 2024.

The show was renewed for a third run in mid-November after just three episodes of season 2 had aired, which is a testament to the huge response it received right out of the gate.

Creator Mike White said: "There’s no place I’d rather work than HBO and there’s no people I’d rather partner with than [chief content officer] Casey Bloys, [head of drama and films] Francesca Orsi, [senior VP] Nora Skinner and their incredible team.

"I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and I am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus."

Orsi added: "Reflecting on The White Lotus’s humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows.

"And yet, he’s only continued to reach new heights in season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike’s raw, unparalleled vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humour and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we’ve come to adore.

"We couldn’t be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together."

The White Lotus season 3 cast rumours

There's no word yet on who will star in The White Lotus season 3, but it's likely that White will enlist a whole new cast of characters for his next nightmare vacation.

The only actors to appear in both seasons to date have been Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries, who play Tanya McQuoid-Hunt and her husband Greg respectively, so it's possible they could be brought back once more.

The White Lotus season 1 star Jake Lacy also told RadioTimes.com that there has been some discussion of his character, demanding estate agent Shane Patton, returning to the show for another round of mayhem.

He concluded: "Maybe six months from now when the thrill of this new season calms for a moment, [Mike White] might be like, ‘Are we really going to do a third? Are we going to have anyone back?’"

Where will The White Lotus season 3 be set?

The White Lotus season 3 will shift focus to another branch of the luxury hotel chain, following stop-offs in Hawaii and Italy in the first two outings.

To keep things distinct and open up new storytelling possibilities, it's likely that White will choose a vastly different location, which could mean an as-yet-unvisited continent such as South America, Asia or Africa.

In terms of story, the show is likely to retain its potent hook of a mystery death gradually revealed over the course of the season, with White telling NPR how effective it has been at drawing in viewers.

"When that first season became such a water cooler show [that] people were talking about, I was like, 'Had I only known if I'd put a dead body at the beginning of Enlightened, maybe people would've watched Enlightened,'" he began, referencing an acclaimed but abruptly cancelled show he previously made for HBO, which starred Laura Dern.

White added: "You realise these kinds of hooks do actually get viewers. It clearly is something that drives interest in the show. People will decide at the conclusion whether it's satisfying or it feels just device-y, but at this point, I'm excited about the finale.

"As somebody who's been working in the margins, it is kind of nice to have viewers."

Is there a The White Lotus season 3 trailer?

At the time of writing, The White Lotus season 3 is yet to start filming, so there's no footage yet. But rest assured we'll update this page when that changes.

