News of the cast arrived in January 2024 at long last, and it's shaping up to be positively star-studded, boasting the likes of Jason Isaacs (Archie), Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age) and Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education), as well as plenty more.

While details about their roles remain under wraps for now, we do know that Natasha Rothwell will be returning to the series after her season 1 appearance as hotel spa manager Belinda Lindsey. One character who will not be returning for more is Jennifer Coolidge, who recently won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Tanya throughout the first two seasons of the show.

Accepting her accolade and underlining that Tanya won't be making a comeback, Coolidge said: "Mike White, thank you for this – thank you for giving me this opportunity to play this incredible character, and he says I'm definitely dead, so I'm going along with it."

So, who's who in the cast of The White Lotus season 3? Read on to find out.

The White Lotus season 3 cast: Meet the characters in HBO drama

The following cast members have been confirmed as starring in the upcoming third season of The White Lotus.

Natasha Rothwell as Belinda

Jason Isaacs

Leslie Bibb

Michelle Monaghan

Parker Posey

Dom Hetrakul

Tayme Thapthimthong

Carrie Coon

Aimee Lou Wood

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Sam Nivola

Sarah Catherine Hook

Miloš Biković

Christian Friedel

Morgana O’Reilly

Lek Patravadi

Shalini Peiris

Walton Goggins

Natasha Rothwell plays Belinda Lindsey

Natasha Rothwell and Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus season 1. HBO

Who is Belinda Lindsey? Belinda worked at the Maui location of The White Lotus as the spa manager, developing a friendship with Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) but was left dejected after Tanya had led Belinda to believe they could start a business together. Although she was always empathetic and positive, Belinda was ultimately left saddened by the broken promise and discarded her business plan.

Where have I seen Natasha Rothwell before? Rothwell earned an Emmy nomination for her role as Belinda in The White Lotus season 1 but aside from that, the actress is known for her hilarious role as Kelli in Insecure, the hit Issa Rae-led series in which she also served as writer and supervising producer. Rothwell has also starred in the Sonic the Hedgehog films as Rachel, in Wonka as Piper Benz and has also appeared in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, A Black Lady Sketch Show and Love, Victor.

Jason Isaacs

Jason Isaacs backstage during the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards. Photo by Carlo Paloni/BAFTA via Getty Images

Where have I seen Jason Isaacs before? Isaacs is known for his roles in the Harry Potter films as Lucius Malfoy, but has more recently led the cast of ITV's Archie as Cary Grant. He is also known for his roles in shows like Case Histories, Brotherhood, The OA and Good Sam, to name a few.

Leslie Bibb

Leslie Bibb. Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Where have I seen Leslie Bibb before? Bibb is perhaps best known for her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Christine Everhart, having appeared in Iron Man, its sequel film and What If?.... Bibb has also had starring roles in TV series such as Popular, The League, Love Life, Salem Rogers: Model of the Year 1998 and ER.

Michelle Monaghan

Michelle Monaghan. Paul Citone/Variety via Getty Images

Where have I seen Michelle Monaghan before? Monaghan is no stranger to the screen, having starred in films like Mission: Impossible III and its subsequent sequels, as well as a slew of TV series including True Detective season 1, The Path, Messiah and Echoes. She has more recently starred in Apple TV+'s The Family Plan with Mark Wahlberg.

Parker Posey

Parker Posey. Dia Dipasupil/WireImage via Getty

Where have I seen Parker Posey before? Posey is known for her roles in The Good Wife, Lost in Space and The Staircase, as well as film roles in You've Got Mail, Scream 3 and independent cinema including Beau Is Afraid.

Dom Hetrakul

Dom Hetrakul. Sky

Where have I seen Dom Hetrakul before? Hetrakul has appeared in numerous Thai TV shows and films like The Family and The Sky Without the Sun but has also starred in some Hollywood films such as The Man with the Iron Fists 2 and Bangkok Dangerous.

Tayme Thapthimthong

Where have I seen Tayme Thapthimthong before? One of the Thai cast members joining The White Lotus season 3, Thapthimthong has starred in Farang and also made appearances in Thai Cave Rescue, Hooked and Mechanic: Resurrection.

Carrie Coon

Carrie Coon. Bruce Glikas/WireImage via Getty

Where have I seen Carrie Coon before? Coon is known for her roles in The Leftovers and Fargo, both of which saw her win a Critics Choice TV Award and earn an Emmy nomination respectively. She has also starred in The Sinner, Gone Girl, The Nest, and Avengers: Infinity War and can currently be seen in The Gilded Age as the ambitious Bertha Russell.

Aimee Lou Wood

Aimee Lou Wood. Getty Images

Where have I seen Aimee Lou Wood before? Wood made her on-screen debut in Netflix's Sex Education in 2019 as Aimee Gibbs, a role which earned her a BAFTA in 2021 and another nomination in 2022. The actress has also performed on stage in productions of Uncle Vanya and Cabaret, with Wood also to star in the upcoming dark comedy film The Gambler Wife, as well as BBC comedy Daddy Issues.

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty

Where have I seen Patrick Schwarzenegger before? The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, Schwarzenegger has had starring roles in HBO's The Staircase as Todd Peterson as well as in The Boys spin-off Gen V. He has also appeared in Grown Ups 2, The Terminal List and Daniel Isn't Real.

Sam Nivola

Sam Nivola. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Where have I seen Sam Nivola before? The son of actors Alessandro Nivola and Emily Mortimer, Nivola starred opposite his sister May in Noah Baumbach's White Noise. He has also more recently featured in other star-studded films such as Eileen and Maestro.

Sarah Catherine Hook

Sarah Catherine Hook. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Where have I seen Sarah Catherine Hook before? Hook is known for her role in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, but has also starred in TV series like American Crime Story and First Kill.

Miloš Biković

Where have I seen Miloš Biković before? The Serbian actor is known for his roles in Sunstroke, Serf and its sequel Serf 2, and also played the male lead in the first feature film shot in space, The Challenge.

Christian Friedel

Christian Friedel. Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Where have I seen Christian Friedel before? Friedel is a German actor and singer known for his roles in Netflix's Babylon Berlin as well as the critically acclaimed film The Zone of Interest and the German mini-series Parfum.

Morgana O'Reilly

Where have I seen Morgana O'Reilly before? O'Reilly is a New Zealand-based actress who has appeared in several theatre productions. On-screen, O'Reilly is best known for her role in Neighbours as Naomi Canning but she has also starred in Wentworth, Mean Mums and created the comedy-thriller INSiDE with her husband Peter Salmon.

Lek Patravadi

Where have I seen Lek Patravadi before? Patravadi is a Thai national artist and joins the cast of The White Lotus season 3 in what appears to be her first on-screen role.

Shalini Peiris

Shalini Peiris (centre) with Lydia Wilson and Ioanna Kimbook. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Where have I seen Shalini Peiris before? Peiris has starred in numerous productions on stage and the screen including the Netflix series Lockwood, Twelfth Night, Danny and Mick, The Good Karma Hospital and The Ark.

Walton Goggins

Walton Goggins.

Where have I seen Walton Goggins before? Goggins is a star of both the small and big screen with roles in the likes of television series The Shield, Justified, Invincible, and Fallout, along with films such as The Accountant, Predators, Lincoln, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, Maze Runner: The Death Cure, Tomb Raider, and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

